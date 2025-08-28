Photoplay Teases New Series and Films As ​'It’s Fine, I’m Fine' Releases on Netflix

'It’s Fine, I’m Fine' has released on Netflix, marking a milestone for Photoplay's expanding long-form division. Created and directed by Stef Smith, the series has already gained international acclaim with a premiere at Canneseries, and its arrival on Netflix will now introduce the show to a much bigger audience.

'It’s Fine, I’m Fine' is a short-form comedy drama that follows a suburban psychologist as she navigates the joy and despair of her patients’ complex lives, discovering unexpected moments of magic within the ordinary. The series has already won awards internationally and was nominated at the AACTA Awards.

Photoplay executive producer Florence Tourbier said, “The beautiful thing Stef brought to the show was the vision and drive, creating a series that allowed many writers to explore their voices in a TV series format: bold, fresh and collaborative. Casting was equally exciting, with award-winning and diverse talent not only performing but shaping their own characters and scripts.”

The release of 'It’s Fine, I’m Fine' is also a celebration of the growing film and television arm of Photoplay. Over the past three years, the company has been expanding its long-form division under the leadership of executive producer Karen Radzyner, with the support of Linda Micsko.

In that time, Photoplay has delivered three acclaimed projects: 'Appetite', commissioned by SBS and selected for Canneseries; 'The Disposables', an innovative format developed as one of the first Australian scripted series created specifically for TikTok and broadcast launch, premiering at SXSW Sydney and primetime on ABC; and now 'It’s Fine, I’m Fine', which has reached audiences on Netflix.

All three series have been nominated for AACTA Awards with 'Appetite' and 'The Disposables' also finalists at the European Rose d’Or Awards and London’s C21 International Drama Awards.



Photoplay executive producer Oliver Lawrance added, “When we started Photoplay Films, it was always part of the vision to make long form film and TV along with commercial films. Both inspire each other and come from same creative pool. Bringing Karen onboard more than three years ago has been instrumental in growing our Film and TV arm.”

The Photoplay development slate includes 12 projects supported by Screen Australia, Create NSW, Screen Queensland, and leading theatrical and television distributors. The lineup spans multiple genres and formats that demonstrate Photoplay’s appetite for unique voices and genre-spanning storytelling.

Projects currently in development include a feature adaptation of a best-selling spy thriller novel, a half-hour narrative comedy series from emerging comedic voices, an Australian-Greek feature film from an Emmy Award-winning writer/director, an Indigenous werewolf feature, a bold and sexy medical drama, and an ’80s-set true-crime thriller about rebellious teen hackers in conflict with the first computer crime squad.

Photoplay film and TV executive producer Karen Radzyner said, “People want to disappear into fictional worlds, feel the challenges, wish fulfilment and empowerment from being inside others’ stories. One of our key points of difference is backing bold voices from different cultures, perspectives and experiences – every series and film we’ve developed is evidence of that commitment. The thrill of working with awe-inspiring and unique storytelling talent is what excites me most about leading the Photoplay longform slate.”