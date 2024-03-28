Persil Plays the Villain in New Short Film Starring Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Revealing a bold change in direction for its successful Dirt Is Good platform, the touching three-minute film starring Arsenal and England player Bukayo Saka follows the journey of a young Arsenal fan whose prized shirt, signed by Saka, falls victim to an unexpected villain – Persil's new washing capsules with first-time stain removal, which show no mercy in removing the precious autograph in a matter of minutes.

The film was directed by award-winning director Vellas, who perfectly captured North London’s vibe as we see the boy embark on a chase to find Saka and get his signature back, but of course, it’s no easy feat.

The campaign, crafted by the agency LOLA MullenLowe with strategic social and PR execution by Golin, had one clear goal: to deepen the bond between Persil, Arsenal, and their fans. To achieve this, an amplification was carried out with a guerrilla poster campaign around North London, with a little secret: seven of these posters bore the authentic signature of Saka, turning the outdoor advertising into highly sought-after collector's items.

The initiative was unveiled through social media channels, igniting excitement among fans who eagerly scoured the streets for these prized posters, echoing the journey of our young protagonist in the short film's narrative. Renowned influencers and SPORTbible, the official media partner of the campaign, were responsible for generating online buzz with news on their website and social media platforms.

Tati Lindenberg, vice-president of marketing for Dirt Is Good (Persil), said, “Our guiding principle has always been that Dirt Is Good and that every stain tells a story. As we reach the 20th year anniversary of our Dirt Is Good campaign, The Autograph is a milestone moment for us as we begin to tell our stories through the lens of sport."

“We’ve always championed resilience, kindness and determination and partnering with Arsenal, one of the world’s biggest football clubs, and England icon, Bukayo Saka, we can celebrate the glory and the grime of a game well-played alongside first-time stain removal. Autograph is part of an integrated campaign that encapsulates everything we stand for, executed in a way that truly cuts through.”





“In general, the launch of a new product tends to overshadow the brand in this type of campaign. However, here, not only does that not happen, but it also builds upon the brand's positioning. It introduces a collaboration between brands: Persil-Arsenal, includes a celebrity, and manages to evoke emotion. We feel very grateful that an ambitious and passionate client like Dirt Is Good has made us part of this great project.” said Tomás Ostiglia, ECD at Lola MullenLowe.

The activity culminated with the premiere of The Autograph in cinemas across the UK, and a special surprise for all those lucky enough to find Saka’s signed posters; their very own signed Saka shirt, just like the one featured in the film, to be treasured…and most importantly not to be washed with Persil’s capsules.