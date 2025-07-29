This Computer Is Actually a Coffee Machine

Since April in the US, any machine that processes data, gives output, stores information, and runs programs has been exempt from tariffs by being classified as a computer. De’Longhi realised its coffee machines do the same. AND they make great coffee.



In its new campaign, created by LOLA MullenLowe, the team has renamed its high-end coffee machine a computer.

It’s a bold statement about innovation, precision engineering, and cultural commentary. It is satire, technology, and consumer experience all in one.

What started as an idea inspired by tariff definitions has become a global digital and influencer campaign, live now across the UK and Europe, and already causing a stir in both kitchens and international trade circles.

​Tomás Ostiglia, executive creative director at LOLA MullenLowe, commented, “This campaign flips a business problem on its head and turns it into pure gold - an unmissable idea with the product right at the heart. It sparks conversation, gets the world talking, and puts the brand squarely on the map.”

