AXE’s Latest Campaign Turns a Shower Mishap Into a Scent-Soaked Adventure

11/07/2025
Created by LOLA MullenLowe, ‘The Neighbour’ spot launches AXE’s latest shower gel with charm, chaos, and a scent that sticks

AXE, the iconic brand known for redefining masculine grooming, has launched a bold new shower gel line—and introducing it with a film 'The Neighbour', created by LOLA MullenLowe. The campaign, produced by CZAR and directed by Lionel Goldstein, debuts in Germany before rolling out across additional European markets later this year.

Set in the cluttered-yet-charming apartment of a young bachelor, the film opens with him mid-shower, as the nostalgic German hit 'Oma, so lieb' by Heintje plays in the background. When the water suddenly cuts out, a simple search for plumbing salvation evolves into a surreal and unforgettable encounter.

“The power of a fragrance lies in its ability to disarm, surprise, and connect people — even in the most unlikely moments,” said Tomás Ostiglia, executive creative director at Lola MullenLowe. “This film pushes the edge, but never loses the charm. It’s AXE at its boldest.”

Caroline Gregory, global brand director at AXE, added, “Our new shower gel is about confidence and scent that stays with you — even when things go wildly off script. This launch film captures that in a way that only AXE can. It’s cheeky, subversive, and unforgettable.”

AXE continues to challenge conventions in the personal care space with unexpected storytelling. A brand that proves once again that confidence (and a good scent) can take you anywhere.

