Paper Moose Unveils New Agency Positioning, ‘Wildly Effective’

Indie B-Corp agency, Paper Moose, has launched a new brand platform, ‘Wildly Effective’, spotlighting its bold creativity paired with cutting-edge marketing science tools.

Having firmly established itself as a leader in sustainability and ethics, Paper Moose is now laser-focused on creative tools and methods that guarantee success in order to serve clients who share the agency’s values.

‘Wildly Effective’ is a culmination of the agency’s 14-year evolution and search for solutions for CMOs that increase efficiency and efficacy, combining energetic, hands-on creative culture with its growing offerings in strategy, behavioural science, media buying, and now Moose Review, a proprietary AI pre-testing platform that runs synthetic focus group results against a battery of best practice marketing science methodologies to help supercharge an ad’s performance. It’s a full service and true production integration that allows the agency to generate and produce effective ideas while maintaining a concept’s integrity from start to finish.

CEO and co-founder at Paper Moose Nick Hunter said, “We know that, in a media landscape where attention is hard fought for, the most dangerous thing is a dull, expected idea. Wild ideas win hearts: they make you sit up, take notice, and feel something. It’s why we turn up to work: to craft great creative ideas that get results by pairing those emotive ideas with empirical smarts.

"It feels like a full circle moment, having begun in entertainment and slowly and methodically designing an agency from first principles that can bridge the gap from brilliant ideas to results in the most effective way possible.”

Invention chief and co-founder at Paper Moose Josh Flowers said, “Moose has always been known as a creative powerhouse. So how do you take that core strength and refine it? Using best practice marketing science, we have built a proprietary, first-of-its-kind AI testing tool -- Moose Review -- which lets us and our clients rigorously test and iterate ideas in minutes rather than weeks at a fraction of the cost. In short, it's a next-gen tool that we're excited to share with our clients to take creative to the next level.”

After a slate of recent new business wins and hires, this refreshed platform will keep the agency laser focused on driving growth for their clients through the delivery of wildly effective ideas.

