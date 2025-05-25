senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Paper Moose Launches Travel Platform Klook’s First Major Australian Campaign

25/05/2025
179
Share
“We like to hand pick and curate, and really feel like we've embedded ourselves in culture,” the agency’s CD Jeremy Willmott tells LBB’s Tess Connery-Britten of Australians’ approach to travel

Travel experiences platform Klook has unveiled its first major brand campaign in Australia, launching the ‘Travel Fully’ campaign via Paper Moose

Featuring singer, dancer, and Purple Wiggle, John Pearce, the campaign invites Aussie travellers to embrace more immersive holiday experiences.

While Klook is already well-established in Asia, this marks the company’s first campaign in Australia and its first international push under the wider global platform, ‘The Best You’. 

“They approached us to translate that platform idea, that grand essence, into a campaign for the Aussie market,” Jeremy Willmott, creative director at Paper Moose, told LBB.

“We're a bit different to the Asian market, I think, especially the Singaporean market which is very much about empowerment, and ‘go get it’, and living your best life,” he said. 

“We travel a little bit differently. We like really rich experiences. We like to be immersed in culture. We like to hand pick and curate, and really feel like we've embedded ourselves in culture. So we leaned on that for the strategy.”

Created to show how Klook can deliver a richer travel experience, the 30” TVC shows John journeying through a series of imaginary experiences while planning his trip, so he and his family can ‘Travel Fully’. 

“He's a really cool guy, and just so, so up for it. He’s a really good sport,” Jeremy laughed, speaking of John’s involvement.

“With the script, we wanted to put him in that place of the dad – he's got a really young kid, he’s going to Japan, and is like ‘oh, guys, I've really got to book all those things? That was my job to do?’

“With Klook, you can imagine all these things that he could be doing with the family. Some of them are right, some of them maybe not so right, and he scoots through all of them before landing on the perfect holiday. It was a really fun ad to make, with lots of costume changes and really cool camera effects.”

The TVC is directed by Harrison Woodhead, who Jeremy said “had loads of cool ideas for how we could give it that real instant vibe of booking something.”

“There are things popping into the scene, lots of things in-camera popping and appearing. There'd be a set hand holding things and dropping them, and then rotoscoping it all out and in the edit. It looks really cool. We're really proud of the sushi sequence, where sushi drops in and he's chopping it all up.”

For the out of home component of the campaign, the team worked with photographer Seiya Taguchi, who has worked on Netflix campaigns including ‘Heartbreak High’. Jeremy said he brought forward “the idea or photographic technique that allowed us to express travel fully.”

“We've got this God-like angle and surrounding John is all the trinkets and souvenirs that he's built up from his travels, and they're all mounting up around him. It creates this nice little island that sits in the out of home. It's really cool when clients are brave enough just to lean into that single expression of their brand.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Paper Moose
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Paper Moose
Travel Fully
Klook
25/05/2025
Ambient Film 1
Rollin'
17/03/2025
Ambient Film 2
Rollin'
17/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1