senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Overseas Insights Fuel Beautiful Pictures’ Ambitious Restructure

14/07/2025
106
Share
Kate Downie told LBB’s Tom Loudon ditching the traditional director roster future-proofs the company

Beautiful Pictures is ditching the ‘director-roster’ model in favour of a leaner one, better-suited to the evolving demands of the industry.

The Western Australian production company aims to become the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies seeking to shoot in the state by providing world-class production support and expertise for visiting and domestic shoots.

Owner and executive producer Kate Downie told LBB this change will allow the company to offer a level of flexibility to projects of all sizes.

“It comes down to experience, trust, and strong relationships,” Kate said.

“We’ve spent years curating a global network of trusted collaborators — directors, creatives, and crew — who align with our values and standards. Every project is still produced with the same care and attention to detail, but now we’re free to scale and shape the team to suit each brief.

“We’ve seen a clear shift toward in-house production and more flexible, project-based relationships. Clients are looking for tailored solutions rather than fixed rosters — they want the right director for the right job, not just the one who’s ‘on the books.’ It was time to let go of the old model and build something more agile, inclusive, and creatively open.”

From now on, Beautiful Pictures won’t be defined by a lineup of directors, but by what it facilitates. This means whether building a team from scratch or plugging into WA’s emerging production scene, the company is geared to provide full-service support without “the usual baggage”.

Kate said working across Asia taught her the value of adaptability and cross-cultural collaboration.

“Those markets move very quickly and demand solutions that are nimble and efficient.

“We’ve taken that mindset into our new model — flexible teams, fast turnarounds, and a strong understanding of how to deliver creative that resonates across borders and still delivering a product everyone is happy with.

“I think we’ll see more hybrid roles, decentralised teams, and a blend of traditional and creator-led content. AI will definitely play a role in production workflows, and I wouldn’t be surprised if location-based production hubs like WA become even more important, offering quality, value, and world-class backdrops away from the big-city price tag.

“WA is still flying under the radar globally — but we’ve got stunning locations, top-tier talent, and some of the best shooting conditions. I’m especially excited about the opportunity to bring more international work into the state, and to champion local crew and creatives on the global stage through this more open, collaborative approach. The new Perth Film Studios that are set to open next year are going to be an exciting addition to the WA offering too.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Beautiful Pictures
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Beautiful Pictures
Now we're talking
P & N Bank
04/06/2025
What's your poison?
Cancer Council of WA
04/06/2025
Ellenbrook Line Red
Public Transport Authority
04/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1