Overseas Insights Fuel Beautiful Pictures’ Ambitious Restructure

Beautiful Pictures is ditching the ‘director-roster’ model in favour of a leaner one, better-suited to the evolving demands of the industry.

The Western Australian production company aims to become the go-to partner for brands, agencies, and production companies seeking to shoot in the state by providing world-class production support and expertise for visiting and domestic shoots.

Owner and executive producer Kate Downie told LBB this change will allow the company to offer a level of flexibility to projects of all sizes.

“It comes down to experience, trust, and strong relationships,” Kate said.

“We’ve spent years curating a global network of trusted collaborators — directors, creatives, and crew — who align with our values and standards. Every project is still produced with the same care and attention to detail, but now we’re free to scale and shape the team to suit each brief.

“We’ve seen a clear shift toward in-house production and more flexible, project-based relationships. Clients are looking for tailored solutions rather than fixed rosters — they want the right director for the right job, not just the one who’s ‘on the books.’ It was time to let go of the old model and build something more agile, inclusive, and creatively open.”

From now on, Beautiful Pictures won’t be defined by a lineup of directors, but by what it facilitates. This means whether building a team from scratch or plugging into WA’s emerging production scene, the company is geared to provide full-service support without “the usual baggage”.

Kate said working across Asia taught her the value of adaptability and cross-cultural collaboration.

“Those markets move very quickly and demand solutions that are nimble and efficient.

“We’ve taken that mindset into our new model — flexible teams, fast turnarounds, and a strong understanding of how to deliver creative that resonates across borders and still delivering a product everyone is happy with.

“I think we’ll see more hybrid roles, decentralised teams, and a blend of traditional and creator-led content. AI will definitely play a role in production workflows, and I wouldn’t be surprised if location-based production hubs like WA become even more important, offering quality, value, and world-class backdrops away from the big-city price tag.

“WA is still flying under the radar globally — but we’ve got stunning locations, top-tier talent, and some of the best shooting conditions. I’m especially excited about the opportunity to bring more international work into the state, and to champion local crew and creatives on the global stage through this more open, collaborative approach. The new Perth Film Studios that are set to open next year are going to be an exciting addition to the WA offering too.”

