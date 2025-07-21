Bingle Insurance Pledges ‘No Fluffy Bits’ in Leo Campaign

Bingle Car Insurance, part of Suncorp, has launched ‘No Fluffy Bits’, a new campaign designed to showcase how the insurer offers straightforward and budget-friendly insurance solutions for Australian drivers.

The national campaign positions the insurer as the go-to choice for savvy shoppers looking for essential coverage at competitive prices.

The campaign’s films centre around ‘Fluffy’, a wonderfully cute representation of all the ‘fluffy stuff’ people might not need when it comes to car insurance. Fluffy is comically and callously “gotten rid of” in a series of inventive yet unfortunate events.

Bingle brand and marketing manager Naomi Sleeman said that with living costs climbing, drivers are prioritising affordability without compromising on quality.

“Bingle offers a no-nonsense approach, eliminating unnecessary extras to keep premiums low and affordable,” Naomi said.

“We’ve loved bringing the down-to-earth, cheeky challenger voice of Bingle to life by showing how we do away with the fluffy stuff many of our competitors promote. We know our target market is extremely savvy and don’t want to pay for stuff they don’t need, so we think they’ll enjoy seeing Fluffy ‘dispatched’ in these ads.”

Aussie comedian Sam Campbell voices the films, as well as a series of Spotify spots that promote the idea that the ‘fluffy bits’ we often see with car insurance can be found everywhere in life.

Tim Woolford, executive creative director, Leo Australia, said, “What a joy it’s been to bring our beloved Fluffy to life and then, of course, mercilessly send him to his doom in the name of lower premiums.

"Less joyful is the lingering fear I now have of revolving doors, hammocks, and bar stools. It’s been a genuinely great time working with so many people to get this out there. Please pour one out for Fluffy.”

The campaign launches nationally across BVOD, Social, YouTube and Spotify.

