senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Bingle Insurance Pledges ‘No Fluffy Bits’ in Leo Campaign

21/07/2025
108
Share
The film introduces Fluffy, who is callously dismissed to represent the Suncorp-owned insurer's elimination of unnecessary extras

Bingle Car Insurance, part of Suncorp, has launched ‘No Fluffy Bits’, a new campaign designed to showcase how the insurer offers straightforward and budget-friendly insurance solutions for Australian drivers.

The national campaign positions the insurer as the go-to choice for savvy shoppers looking for essential coverage at competitive prices.

The campaign’s films centre around ‘Fluffy’, a wonderfully cute representation of all the ‘fluffy stuff’ people might not need when it comes to car insurance. Fluffy is comically and callously “gotten rid of” in a series of inventive yet unfortunate events.

Bingle brand and marketing manager Naomi Sleeman said that with living costs climbing, drivers are prioritising affordability without compromising on quality.

“Bingle offers a no-nonsense approach, eliminating unnecessary extras to keep premiums low and affordable,” Naomi said.

“We’ve loved bringing the down-to-earth, cheeky challenger voice of Bingle to life by showing how we do away with the fluffy stuff many of our competitors promote. We know our target market is extremely savvy and don’t want to pay for stuff they don’t need, so we think they’ll enjoy seeing Fluffy ‘dispatched’ in these ads.”

Aussie comedian Sam Campbell voices the films, as well as a series of Spotify spots that promote the idea that the ‘fluffy bits’ we often see with car insurance can be found everywhere in life.

Tim Woolford, executive creative director, Leo Australia, said, “What a joy it’s been to bring our beloved Fluffy to life and then, of course, mercilessly send him to his doom in the name of lower premiums.

"Less joyful is the lingering fear I now have of revolving doors, hammocks, and bar stools. It’s been a genuinely great time working with so many people to get this out there. Please pour one out for Fluffy.”

The campaign launches nationally across BVOD, Social, YouTube and Spotify.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Leo Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Leo Australia
Bingle FluffyBits RADIO
Bingle
21/07/2025
Bingle NoFluffyBits
Bingle
21/07/2025
DNSW - Omar
Destination NSW
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1