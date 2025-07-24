senckađ
Work of the Week in association withThe Artery
AUNZ Work of the Week: Bingle and Leo Australia

24/07/2025
"It’s a tightrope walk tonally, but the team at Leo balanced humour with the brand message", writes LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

The insurance category isn’t necessarily known for having a laugh, but Bingle’s new campaign from Leo Australia made me chuckle. ‘No Fluffy Bits’ is a smart, funny take on what sets Bingle apart in a crowded insurance market, and the line is a great articulation of the product’s promise.

Fluffy – the wide-eyed ball of fuzz representing unnecessary extras – is repeatedly dispatched in a series of simple, and somewhat dark animations. It’s a tightrope walk tonally, but the team at Leo balanced humour with the brand message. As Adam Frazer, associate creative director at Leo Australia told LBB, “Bingle is affordable because it gets rid of the things you don’t need. And we are just delivering that message in a cut-through and playful way.”

Fluffy’s design taps into the ‘cute aggression’ trend (which also may explain the rise of Labubus) – the idea that things are so cute you want to squish them, which is exactly what happens to Fluffy.

Backed by Aussie comedian Sam Campbell’s voiceover, it’s bold work that helps Bingle stand out. Pour one out for Fluffy.

v2.25.1