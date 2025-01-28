Artwork Takes Over Hundreds of Digital Screens at Train Stations, on Streets, and on Buildings

Photo: Aad Hoogendoorn

This Thursday, January 30th, 2025, marks the third edition of the Design in Motion Festival (DEMO), the world’s largest motion design festival. In 15 cities across seven countries, the best motion designs will be displayed on hundreds of digital screens for 24 hours instead of advertisements. DEMO Festival: Cities Edition will take place in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Tilburg, Eindhoven, Utrecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cardiff, Leeds, Madrid, Barcelona, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. DEMO Festival is open for everyone to enjoy.

DEMO 2025 with its Cities Edition, promises to be bigger and more impressive than ever before. Out of the 5,334 submissions received during the open call, over 600 designs by 350+ designers were selected by a jury of experts. The festival will feature works from prominent names in motion design, such as Swiss designer Dirk Koy, German creator Vincent Schwenk, and Finnish 3D design duo ALANKO+NUOTIO.

"Motion brings design to life," says Liza Enebeis, founder of DEMO Festival and creative director at Studio Dumbar/DEPT®. "DEMO is a platform to celebrate the limitless possibilities of creativity in motion and the designers behind it. With this street festival, Studio Dumbar/DEPT® introduces the broader public and brands to the best designers worldwide and the possibilities and beauty of this new visual language."

DEMO is an inspirational event for designers, motion design enthusiasts, and the general public. At the DEMO symposium at Amsterdam Central Station, participants will reflect on the impact of motion design. Visitors to DEMO 2025 in Amsterdam can create their own routes along the various screens at train stations. All selected works will also be available online in the 'DEMOverse,' launching on January 30th on the DEMO website.