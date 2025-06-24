Nikki McKelvie Departs DDB Group Aotearoa NZ

DDB Group Aotearoa NZ managing director Nikki McKelvie has stepped down amid a restructure.

Nikki has spent nearly three decades in the industry, including stints with Saatchi&Saatchi and Ogilvy, before joining DDB’s New Zealand office where she spent the last thirteen years.

After four years as managing director, Nikki said she realised her passion, energy, and belief in creativity “needed space to grow”.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with amazing clients and partners, and to lead an agency team I’ve loved, learned from, grown with, and helped shape,” Nikki said.

“There are too many of you to name -- but to everyone I’ve worked with, laughed with, been challenged by, mentored or been mentored by: thank you. It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey. He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.

“Alongside the amazing work we have created at DDB, I’m also especially proud of launching Takitoru — a Māori creative agency ensuring Te Ao Māori is forever present in the work we do.

“While I leave with immense pride and gratitude, I’m far from finished. The thought of collaborating with different groups of people on meaningful mahi excites me deeply, and I’m already loving these new conversations.”

Nikki shared the news of her departure the same day DDB Group Australia’s long-serving director of human resources, Sarah Crabbe, did the same.

After 14 years with DDB, Sarah praised the “culture, growth, and opportunity” of the agency and expressed gratitude for her time there.

“We often talk about the 'talented and nice' philosophy at DDB, and it’s the truth I have seen and believed in every day,” Sarah said. “I’ve learned the value of having tough conversations with heart, not sweating the small stuff, and always investing in your relationships, because it’s the people who make the difference every day.

“The culture, the growth and opportunities, the creativity, and most importantly, the exceptional people I’ve had the privilege to work alongside and learn from.”

