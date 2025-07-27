Man Pretends to Be Non-Samsung Phones in DDB Tribal's Latest

Tribal Aotearoa has partnered with Samsung to launch the latest Z 7 foldables series in the local market. This campaign celebrates Samsung’s flagship launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip7 (and Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE) in New Zealand.

Working with FINCH, the team created a bold and witty new platform that flips the script on Gen Z’s perceived individuality.

The campaign asks the question, 'Why have the same phone as everyone else?'

Born from a core insight that Gen Z sees themselves as fiercely individualistic, from the clothes they wear to the music they listen to, the campaign exposes a blind spot: their phones. While this generation resists conformity, the vast majority of them are using the same device that provides the same bland, generic experience they strongly oppose. Tribal and Samsung invite them to question the default and consider a more expressive, liberated alternative.

“We wanted to create a unique piece of work here in New Zealand that speaks directly to our audience,” said Anne Vacek, Samsung NZ’s head of marketing communications.

“It’s about building a long-term emotional connection in a way that feels authentic to them.”

Leaning into a cleverly confrontational and visually distinctive style, the campaign positions Samsung as the brand for those willing to stand out and ‘flip’ their perspective.

It acknowledges the real anxiety around switching, but reframes it as something exciting and celebratory. The message is clear: Samsung foldables are something different, for a generation that likes to be different.

“The real bravery in this campaign is that it doesn’t tell the audience what to think – it starts the story, and lets you finish it,” said Haydn Kerr, executive creative director at Tribal.

“It allows the audience to arrive at their own conclusions, which is the only way to get customers to rethink their phone choice.”

Non-Samsung users will be targeted with videos that make it feel like the film’s hero is holding their hand, driving home the message that they’re not alone in choosing the same phone as everyone else.