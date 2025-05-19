Newcastle Building Society Partners with Drummond Central

Newcastle Building Society Partners has partnered with Drummond Central.

Together, the two North East businesses will bring the Building Society’s purpose – ‘connecting communities to a better financial future’ – to life for its members and the wider region.

With roots stretching back more than 160 years, Newcastle Building Society is the UK’s seventh largest building society, with 32 branches on high streets stretching across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

The partnership comes as Newcastle Building Society prepares to throw open the doors at its new flagship hub in Newcastle this summer following the repurposing of an iconic city centre building.

Located on the corner of Grainger Street and Monument and spanning five floors, the refurbishment will unlock a range of flexible event and collaboration spaces serving the whole community.

The investment also includes the creation of a welcoming full-service branch which underlines the Society’s commitment to increasing access to face-to-face financial services, at a time when many other providers are closing their doors.

Drummond Central’s first campaign for Newcastle Building Society is already live, encouraging people in the region to open an ISA and promoting the importance of face to face service in a local branch. The campaign is centred around ‘making your money work as hard as you do’.

Jacquie Fisher, head of marketing communications at Newcastle Building Society said, “We’re really excited to be working with Drummond Central. Their ISA campaign concept was based on customer insight and a real understanding of our brand. We’re looking forward to delivering impactful campaigns that encourage people in the region to have a conversation about their savings.”

Faith Davidson, account director at Drummond Central shared, “We're delighted to partner with Newcastle Building Society to help bring the people of the North East and beyond closer to a better financial future. It’s brilliant to be working with a fellow North East business investing in our region, and our recent ISA campaign is a testament to this – by giving people a wake-up call to make their money work harder. Newcastle Building Society is here for the long-term prosperity of the North East, and we can't wait to play a part in spreading the word.”