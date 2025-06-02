Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Partners with Drummond Central for UK On-Trade Activations

Leading whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s has appointed UK creative agency Drummond Central to support the brand’s on-trade activity across the year.

One of the most iconic and recognisable whiskey brands in the world, Jack Daniel’s is renowned for its rich heritage, timeless charm and over 150 years of whiskey-making expertise. It now looks to reignite its presence in bars, pubs and venues in the UK, with Drummond Central to bring this ambition to life.

The independent agency will develop new on-trade activations for the brand, having secured the account by showcasing a broad range of fresh, disruptive ideas to re-energise Jack Daniel’s in the on-trade space.

Together, the brand and agency aim to put Jack Daniel’s back at the heart of the UK bar scene, reasserting its bold spirit and inspiring drinkers to choose Jack over their usual go-to.

On the partnership, Drummond Central’s managing director, Dan Appleby, shared, “It’s not just Shaboozey that's got a history with Jack Daniel’s, it’s a brand that I’ve loved for over 25 years. But with more choice than ever on our shelves, maybe Jack's been taken for granted. Jack Daniel’s remains an iconic brand and unmistakable with every drop distilled in Lynchburg, and we're excited to help bring the spirit of Tennessee back to bars and pubs in the UK.”

Martin Louvre, Jack Daniel’s head of customer marketing at Brown-Forman, commented, “I’d seen a lot of the work that Drummond Central had done for other brands in different categories, how it really cut through and created buzz. I wanted to see how they could bring that thinking to reignite Jack Daniel’s in the On Trade. The activations they’ve worked up with our team are really exciting and I look forward to seeing them out in the trade and driving sales of Jack!”

Adam White, Jack Daniel’s On-Trade Channel marketing manager at Brown-Forman, commented, “Fantastic news! I am really excited about this partnership with Drummond Central. We’re facing the challenges we’re seeing in the On-Trade right now, which makes this collaboration even more important. Looking forward to working together to create those memorable consumer moments.”