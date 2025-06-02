senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Partners with Drummond Central for UK On-Trade Activations

02/06/2025
76
Share
Drummond Central will develop new on-trade activations for Brown-Forman’s world-famous whiskey brand in the UK

Leading whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s has appointed UK creative agency Drummond Central to support the brand’s on-trade activity across the year.

One of the most iconic and recognisable whiskey brands in the world, Jack Daniel’s is renowned for its rich heritage, timeless charm and over 150 years of whiskey-making expertise. It now looks to reignite its presence in bars, pubs and venues in the UK, with Drummond Central to bring this ambition to life.

The independent agency will develop new on-trade activations for the brand, having secured the account by showcasing a broad range of fresh, disruptive ideas to re-energise Jack Daniel’s in the on-trade space.

Together, the brand and agency aim to put Jack Daniel’s back at the heart of the UK bar scene, reasserting its bold spirit and inspiring drinkers to choose Jack over their usual go-to.

On the partnership, Drummond Central’s managing director, Dan Appleby, shared, “It’s not just Shaboozey that's got a history with Jack Daniel’s, it’s a brand that I’ve loved for over 25 years. But with more choice than ever on our shelves, maybe Jack's been taken for granted. Jack Daniel’s remains an iconic brand and unmistakable with every drop distilled in Lynchburg, and we're excited to help bring the spirit of Tennessee back to bars and pubs in the UK.”

Martin Louvre, Jack Daniel’s head of customer marketing at Brown-Forman, commented, “I’d seen a lot of the work that Drummond Central had done for other brands in different categories, how it really cut through and created buzz. I wanted to see how they could bring that thinking to reignite Jack Daniel’s in the On Trade. The activations they’ve worked up with our team are really exciting and I look forward to seeing them out in the trade and driving sales of Jack!”

Adam White, Jack Daniel’s On-Trade Channel marketing manager at Brown-Forman, commented, “Fantastic news! I am really excited about this partnership with Drummond Central. We’re facing the challenges we’re seeing in the On-Trade right now, which makes this collaboration even more important. Looking forward to working together to create those memorable consumer moments.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Drummond Central
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Drummond Central
Film
Greggs x Primark
10/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1