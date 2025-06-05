Joanna Lyall Appointed Executive Director of Media at MSQ

​MSQ Partners has announced the appointment of Joanna Lyall as executive director of media, a newly created group-level role that will see her drive innovation and lead the group’s continued expansion of its end-to-end offering.

MSQ is the next-generation creative, technology and media company creating brand momentum for clients. It’s one of the world’s fastest growing marketing groups, offering flexibility, choice and transparency to clients.

Joanna joins MSQ with more than two decades of experience across global networks, scale-up and startup environments, leading growth and transformation for a wide range of brands. Her extensive leadership background includes serving as the UK managing director of Mindshare as well as being the UK managing director of Freeda Media before going on to become the UK & EMEA CEO of Brainlabs, where she spearheaded the development of more integrated services beyond performance marketing. A passionate entrepreneur at heart, she also co-founded several businesses including The Better Menopause, a DTC women’s health brand and Grow, an innovation-focused agency within WPP.

Joanna will play a key role in shaping the future development of MSQ’s group offer, bringing together creative, media, data and tech in new and more connected ways and strengthening the group’s proposition as a truly modern, multi-disciplinary partner to brands. She will report to MSQ CEO Peter Reid and sit on the group executive board to help shape strategic priorities across the business.

Joanna's appointment is the latest move in MSQ’s strategy to accelerate the development of integrated services that bring together the best of creative and media thinking under one roof. With media playing a critical role in the group’s integrated model, she will work closely with Simon Davis, CEO of Walk-In-Media, and Ryan Scott, CEO of 26PMX, both part of the MSQ group. Together they will champion collaboration and innovation, with a focus on delivering outcomes for clients, ensuring that MSQ’s solutions align with the demands of contemporary marketing - connected, data-informed, and outcome-focused; seamlessly blending relevant capabilities from across the group.

Joanna's arrival follows a period of strong momentum for MSQ, with the group continuing to invest in talent, capabilities and integrated growth. MSQ was most recently appointed global media agency of record for Turtle Wax, spanning multiple agencies including 26PMX, The Gate and 26 DX & MMT. Walk-In Media was also recently named one of Campaign’s Best Places to Work and achieved Gold CPD Accreditation from the IPA reflecting its commitment to both culture and continuous development.

Of her appointment, Joanna Lyall said, “I’m excited to join at such a pivotal time for the industry. The pace of change in media presents both a challenge and a real opportunity, pushing us all to think and work in more connected ways. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the brilliant teams across MSQ and helping shape the next phase of growth. There’s a real potential to create something powerful by bringing creative and media thinking even closer together, building truly integrated solutions that deliver more value for clients in a rapidly changing landscape, and MSQ remains uniquely built to do this.”

​Peter Reid, CEO of MSQ Partners added, “Joanna’s appointment marks an important milestone as we continue to accelerate the growth and evolution of our integrated model. She brings exceptional experience in building progressive, high-performing agencies and a deep understanding of how to connect media and creativity in ways that drive meaningful results. She will be instrumental in helping us deepen the collaboration across our agencies and capabilities and deliver even greater impact for our clients.”

For more information, visit here.

