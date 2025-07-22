MSQ Sport + Entertainment Bolsters Leadership in Amsterdam

​MSQ Sport + Entertainment, the next-generation global sport and entertainment agency, continues its rapid growth in Amsterdam with the appointment of Cathelijne Noortman as director, joining later this year.

Noortman brings a plethora of specialist expertise and experience in building emotionally engaging campaigns for brands at the heart of fan culture in music, entertainment and sport. She will take up her position in December.

Most recently, she led local and global campaigns for Heineken, SkyShowtime, AXE, Red Bull and The Night League’s world-renowned venues in Ibiza whilst at M&C Saatchi. Prior to that, she was a key part of The Media Nanny team working across internationally recognised music artists, brands and events.

The appointment follows a rapid start for MSQ Sport + Entertainment in Amsterdam. Since opening in April 2025, the agency has delivered work at the heart of sport and entertainment for Amazon, Monkey Shoulder, Glenfiddich, Optimum Nutrition and Intrepid Travel, with further growth expected in the months ahead.

The hire reflects the agency’s commitment to building a world-class team with deep expertise across the full spectrum of sport and entertainment fan cultures and rights holder touchpoints. Working together with Managing Partner Toan Ravenscroft, they will drive a bold vision for the agency’s future, blending deep cultural understanding, cutting-edge strategy and creative innovation to push boundaries for brands across sport and entertainment, servicing Dutch, European, and global briefs.

Toan Ravenscroft, managing partner of MSQ Sport + Entertainment Amsterdam, commented, “Cathelijne is a rare diamond. Her enthusiasm and ambition are infectious, married with a deep expertise, innovative approach and a proven track record of delivering ideas that cut through in this new era of sport + entertainment marketing. I could not ask for a better partner as we build a team that can lean-in locally and think globally. Having worked with Cathelijne before, we will hit the ground running, and we both feel like we have unfinished business to pick up on.”

On her appointment, Cathelijne said, “There’s never been a more exciting time to work at the intersection of sport, entertainment and culture. Brands have the opportunity to not just be part of fan cultures - but to shape them. MSQ Sport + Entertainment has the vision, the entrepreneurial spirit, and the creative firepower to make that happen. I’m excited to build this next chapter with Toan, our team, and the clients who want to push boundaries.”

MSQ Sport + Entertainment uses the power of sport and entertainment to create deeper connections for endemic brands, sponsors and rights holders with services spanning sponsorship strategy and activation planning, creative development, social content strategy and production, PR and communications, digital and live experiences, and talent & influencer management.

The agency, founded in London in 2024, already has a client roster that includes retained clients such as O2, Virgin Media, Howden, Callaway, British Gas and The FA – and is experiencing increased demand from clients across Europe and globally, as more brands turn to the specialist sector in an ever-evolving marketing landscape. The agency opened in North America this year, following high demand for the specialism and upcoming global events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 and LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon.

Jamie Wynne-Morgan and Steve Martin, co-founders of MSQ Sport + Entertainment, said, “Cathelijne has a rare combination of an ambitious growth mindset, client nous, creative understanding and a personal warmth that makes her a true leader in this space.Together with Toan, we have no doubt they will build something special in Amsterdam - an agency that delivers game-changing work for clients, with a team that’s built for the future and a rebellious spirit to deliver the unexpected.”

MSQ Sport + Entertainment is backed by MSQ, private equity fund OEP, and an almost 2,000-strong team across the MSQ network. MSQ continues to build a next-gen creative, technology, and media company globally, with a rapidly expanding European presence in Amsterdam.

Further strategic and creative hires are set to be announced in the coming months as the agency continues to invest in its world-class team, alongside cutting-edge tools that fuse AI, data and tech to turbocharge our specialist creativity, expertise and experience.

