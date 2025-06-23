senckađ
news
Group745

Motion Sickness Wins Second Grand Prix For Herpes Spot

23/06/2025
In a major result for the New Zealand indie and Aussie prodco FINCH, the spot for NZ Herpes Foundation secured a total of six awards at the 2025 Cannes Festival of Creativity

Motion Sickness and FINCH have won the Grand Prix for Good on the final night in Cannes 2025, with 'Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes'. The win is the campaign's second Grand Prix of the Festival, having won the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good earlier last week.

Motion Sickness executive creative director Sam Stuchbury said the win is unprecedented for the agency, and represents a "powerful" moment for New Zealand.

“As if this week couldn’t get any madder," Sam said.

[I'm] truly floored by this historic win for Aotearoa. We’ve put our country, and herpes, on the world stage and shown what creativity, craft, and boldness can do.

“We have grand ambitions for Motion Sickness -- ambitions not simply measured by headcounts, handshakes or long lunches, but by letting our work prove our intention. We aim to apply human creativity to real-world problems, on behalf of brands, individuals, countries, and others. The world isn’t short on problems today. Hopefully, the creative industry isn’t short on answers.”

After a successful week at the Festival, the campaign has now won six Cannes Lion awards, for 2025, including a final night Gold in Film Lion.

The campaign's total 2025 haul includes:

  • GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD
  • LIONS HEALTH GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD
  • GOLD LION - HEALTH & WELLNESS
  • GOLD LION - FILM, CULTURE & CONTEXT
  • BRONZE LION - SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
  • BRONZE LION -ENTERTAINMENT, USE OF HUMOUR

