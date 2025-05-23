Motion Sickness Adds Five New Hires To Auckland Office

Independent agency Motion Sickness has made five new hires across its Auckland office, expanding its capabilities in strategy, creative and client service — and signalling another phase of growth for the agency off the back of a string of wins, including a Global Grand Effie for its work with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and new client work for Pizza Hut, Heart of the City, Waitoa Chicken, and Whānau Ora.

New faces joining the team include Emma Richardson as client service director, Julia Shasha as senior account manager, Alexandra Clark as account manager, and Logan Barnes as strategist -- while Sylvia Humphries returns to the agency as senior copywriter after three years working abroad.

The new appointments follow a strong run for the agency, with growing demand for strong brand thinking, effective creative, and distinctive campaign work.

Motion Sickness partner and general manager Alex McManus said, “We’re continuing to invest in talented people who are very good at what they do -- these five are exactly that. And we’re so happy to have Sylvia back. I think her return, after honing her craft even further overseas, is a real testament to the culture and shared ambition we’ve built here at Motion Sickness.”

Emma Richardson steps into the newly created role of client service director, bringing with her close to two decades of experience leading large-scale integrated campaigns, brand strategy and business transformation across local and global brands. Her appointment marks a new chapter for Motion Sickness, with an increased focus on building senior client partnerships.

Emma said, “Motion Sickness has built its name on doing things differently - bold work, big ambition, and a culture shaped by incredible people and partnerships. It’s a team I’ve admired for a long time, so I’m excited to be part of their next chapter, and the opportunity to help drive this new phase of growth.”

Julia Shasha joins as senior account manager after several years in creative and design-focused agencies. She brings a thoughtful and strategic lens to her account leadership, with experience spanning brand identity, campaign work and product launches.

Alexandra Clark joins the agency full time as account manager, having worked with the team since early 2024. With a background spanning production and client service, she brings a steady hand and broad experience across creative delivery.

Logan Barnes has hit the ground running working closely with Hilary Ngan Kee, and bringing a sharp strategic mind to the team. His recent work with the agency has spanned everything from behaviour change to brand fame -- already helping to shape thinking for some of Motion Sickness’ largest accounts.



Rounding out the new faces is Sylvia Humphries, returning home to Aotearoa after several years working abroad. With experience at agencies including DDB Berlin, Sylvia rejoins as a senior copywriter and adds further strength to the agency’s award-winning creative department.

"I had to come back just to figure out how to mute the pan flutes on the Motion Sickness website. Then I discovered the new office was across from the Vegan Shop — seemed perfect. Except the shop is closed now. Awkward. But honestly, at this point, why go anywhere else when for three years they've kept me jealous over the work they're making right here?"

The agency’s latest hires come after a big year -- one that’s seen both creative and effectiveness recognition, including multiple nods at the AOY Global Awards, and top honours at the Effies in Aotearoa and internationally.

