XXXX and PUMA Gives Queensland Maroons Home Soil Advantage for Origin Away Games

As XXXX’s Pride in Your Origin campaign enters its fourth year, the iconic Queensland beer brand is taking hometown pride to the next level, partnering with PUMA to bring a unique home-ground edge to the Maroons during away games. Together, they’ve engineered a first-of-its-kind Home Soil boot, a custom boot that brings a literal piece of Queensland turf into enemy territory for this year’s State of Origin series.



The NRL State of Origin is unlike any other sporting rivalry. It’s more than just football, it’s pride, passion, and place. With one game played in each Queensland and New South Wales, and one on neutral territory, the advantage of playing on home soil is limited. Which is why XXXX and Puma have created a first-of-its-kind boot which gives Queensland Captain, Cameron Munster a home soil advantage wherever he plays.

The Home Soil boots are a custom innovation, designed specifically for Cameron, built from the sole up, each boot contains actual soil from Cameron’s home ground in Rockhampton (4701).

"Playing for your state is the highest honour in football," says Cameron. "As a Queenslander there's a special connection to where I come from that you can't describe, you can only feel. And knowing that I'm taking a bit of Rocky with me when I step out against the Blues gives me a real boost."

3D printed and performance tested, the boots have been put through their paces to ensure they meet the demands of elite-level play while carrying the symbolic weight of home.

Karen Sterling-Levis, Lion Core Beer brand director, adds, "State of Origin is the most electrifying time of year for Queenslanders. As the official beer of the Maroons, XXXX has always stood for state pride and connection. Our long-running ‘Pride in Your Origin’ campaign is all about celebrating where we’re from and this year we’re proud to take that pride all the way to the field, one step at a time."

​Thinkerbell’s executive creative tinker, Jonny Rands says, “XXXX has consistently backed the Maroons for wearing their heart - and their origin - on their sleeve. Now we’re kicking things up a notch by putting that pride in their boots... and marching it straight into enemy territory.”

