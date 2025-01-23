Moderation Is Mainstream: How Low and No Alcohol Brands Went Beyond Dry January

In 1985 Guinness brought out a non-alcoholic beer called Kaliber. Legendary Scottish comedian Billy Connolly was the face of this drink, asserting that “ you have to take it seriously. ” It didn’t last. 40 years on, things are different. Low and no alcohol (LNA) brands are serious business indeed. What once felt like a niche afterthought is part of the drinking landscape in a very mainstream way.





And these brands’ part of the marketing landscape is equally mainstream. We’re even beyond the days when you’d only see ads for LNA drinks during Dry January or Sober October. Decades on from its abortive venture with Kalibur, Guinness is now the official beer of the Premier League , with its 0.0 version front and centre.









It took a lot to get here. And brands like Lucky Saint have broken ground that the likes of Guinness’ parent company Diageo and Heineken are now eager to occupy. “In the past, if someone wasn’t drinking on a night out, they might feel the need to hide it – ordering a lime and soda and pretending it’s a gin and tonic – or apologising for not drinking. That’s changing,” says Emily Laws, head of brand. “The biggest part of Lucky Saint’s success is that we don’t apologise for being alcohol-free – we celebrate it. Being dedicated to alcohol-free allows us to focus on the ritual of enjoying a Lucky Saint, whether it’s fresh from the fridge at home or on draught in your local pub.”





Creative director at experiential agency Collaborate, Rich Hartle celebrates brands like Lucky Saint changing attitudes to LNA drinks. “Big brands are finally catching up to the surge of smaller LNA brands, which have excelled at building social communities around the sober lifestyle,” he says. “But with a bigger audience and growing cultural acceptance of LNA choices, everyone is now upping their game.”





Getting here wasn’t easy. What Billy Connolly came up against persisted for decades to come. Emily remembers the Manchester Craft Beer Festival soon after she joined Lucky Saint. “They gave us a stall right at the front. It was a ticketed event where all drinks were included, so people were excited to get stuck into the beer. We were the first stand they encountered, and when they found out we were serving alcohol-free beer, they were horrified – even if they loved the taste. Fast forward five years, and now we have moments where people come to our events and say, ‘I used to drink heavily. I stopped, started drinking Lucky Saint, and got my job, my wife, and my life back.’ That’s really amazing. We’ve gone from people laughing at the idea of trying alcohol-free beer to events where we sell a significant amount of pints and hear those kinds of personal stories. That transformation shows a real shift, and I think it’s down to changing perceptions around health.”





Changing views on alcohol consumption, even in heavy-drinking cultures, have been stark. “In the UK and the US, the stigma around alcohol-free has mostly disappeared,” asserts Jamie Fleming, head of copy at Purple Creative, who works with the likes of Asahi Super Dry and Pilsner Urquell. And with this fading stigma, beer can enter new realms in its marketing. “Wellness festivals and other opportunities have emerged to sell these products, opening up markets that didn’t exist before.”





LNA products are ubiquitous now. One clear indicator of how far they’ve come is the kinds of sponsorships and partnerships these brands are brokering. Heineken brand lead for HEINEKEN UK Stephanie Dexter stresses their importance. “Normalisation and aspiration are key,” she says. “So whether that’s utilising our global partnerships such as Formula 1 and UEFA Champions League, or ensuring that our alcohol-free offerings are part of mainstream culture, such as being on the bar of the Rovers Return in [British soap opera] ‘Coronation Street’.”





Football and soaps are about as heart-of-the-nation as it gets in Britain, so Stephanie’s right to celebrate the two-and-a-half-year partnership with Heineken 0.0 and ITV’s ‘crown jewels’, both ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Emmerdale’, rightly calling it ‘groundbreaking’. “For the first time, a real-world beer was on the bar of two of the most famous pubs in the world,” she says.





Guinness 0.0 as the official sponsor of Six Nations rugby, or Corona Cero as the official sponsor of the Olympics, have gone a long way in normalising these brands’ LNA options. Asahi sponsors Manchester City and Etihad Stadium with its alcohol-free product, has sponsored the Rugby World Cup and will partner with the Women’s Rugby World Cup next year. “It’s allowing them to connect with billions of people on a global scale, which wasn’t possible before,” says Jamie at Purple Creative. And he’s admired from afar Heineken 0.0’s ‘LOVE.LOVE’ packaging to tie in with the US Open last year. “It’s clever activations like that which keep them leading the category.”





For Maihri Gill, associate strategy director at Born Social – one of the agencies that can take credit for Guinness 0.0’s remarkable proliferation, it’s clear that moderation has gone mainstream. “It used to be that you either drank alcohol, or you didn’t, and it’s not like that anymore. Choice is not only necessary, but celebrated, and physical availability of non-alc options has become a non-negotiable in the on and off-trade.”





We’re smack in the middle of a month in which low and no alcohol brands would usually be shouting at us from all angles. Samaneh Zamani, strategy director, Iris has noticed how few Dry January campaigns we’re seeing this year. “I think that speaks volumes about where we are when it comes to the rise of low/no alcohol drinks,” she says. “For many, it is no longer a seasonal proclamation, but an active, consistent lifestyle change to choose low/no options or forgo drinking altogether.”





There’s been a significant shift in consumer behaviour towards more healthy lifestyles. “This has included preferences which have seen consumers keen to reduce their overall alcohol consumption without compromising their social experiences,” says Stephanie. “And contrary to popular belief, this isn’t limited to January – in fact, the summer months perform well for alcohol free, and December enjoys the highest sales level.”





Brand and client development lead, Joanna Allcock constantly speaks with her colleagues at Seed, Amplify’s youth-specialist agency – half of whom are gen z. “It’s clear that traditional campaigns like Dry January don’t fully capture the mindset of this cohort,” she says. “Few of them are participating in Dry January; instead, they’re either embracing a more relaxed approach to drinking. For many, the goal is moderation rather than rigid abstinence.”





That’s what Lucky Saint sees too, although it is the official beer of Dry January. “Most of our consumers are moderators, not teetotalers, so we avoid demonising alcohol. This balanced view really resonates with people,” says Emily.









But alcohol is still tied deeply into cultural norms and the marketing around LNA production often cleverly reflects this aspect of society back at us. Captain Morgan made its entry into the alcohol-free market in 2023 with the launch of Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0%, and its ‘ Why You Always Whying ’ campaign did exactly that. “[It] really championed responsible drinking and normalising moderation, using humour to challenge the negative social pressure of being asked ‘why aren’t you drinking?’,” Paul Dickson, global director for non-alc at Diageo recalls. In fact, it’s this tension in the social setting that he finds interesting.





More recently, Gordon’s Pink and Gordon’s Pink 0.0 launched its ‘ Mix It Up ’ campaign, which taps into one of the trends many in the category are seeing at the moment called ‘zebra striping’ – where consumers alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in a single occasion. “Diageo actually listed this as one of the trends to watch in 2025 in our ‘Distilled’ consumer trends report, and I love how the brand tapped into this, showing people that switching between the alc and 0.0 variants of Gordon’s Pink, and enjoying the same great taste and experience regardless of alcohol,” says Paul.









Dan Fleming, UK country manager for market research platform Tracksuit, has noted the power of keying into these behaviour changes. “Leading the charge, Gordon’s 0.0 has emerged as a standout success,” he says. “The brand's awareness has grown from 68% to 73% overall, with a notable rise among the 18-34 demographic, now reaching 74%. These figures underline the growing mainstream acceptance of alcohol-free options, driven by targeted marketing and shifting consumer preferences toward mindful drinking."





Born Social’s Maihri underlines the importance of charting these behavioural changes for clients like Guinness. “Although social is fast-moving and topics disappear just as quickly as they arrive, if you can step back and join the dots, you can really ride the consumer movements. ‘Sober curiosity’, ‘zebra striping’ and ‘damp January’ are all terms that were coined on social and claimed by society. That’s why social listening is a constant part of how we monitor the category.”





Irina Darling Fonjga is global marketing manager at Brooklyn Brewery, which makes Special Effects – one of the most well-known alcohol-free lagers. “People are prioritising balance and choice in their lives, and they want options that fit different moods and scenarios without compromising on their experiences,” she says.





Paul stresses how below-the-line efforts are critical for Diageo, helping to improve the point-of-purchase experience for consumers, leaning on the strength of Diageo brands to build this new category. Guinness 0.0’s presence across the Six Nations rugby tournament and as the official non-alcoholic beer of the English Premier League is a prime example.





Marketing LNA drinks is blessed with the freedom to celebrate the reasons that people drink for, even when the booze isn’t present. Irina at Brooklyn Brewery argues that not getting inebriated means more chance to be present in the moments that matter, which includes occasions where beer traditionally might not have played a role. “People might be enjoying Special Effects at a bar with friends, hosting a dinner at home, but also at lunch in the office or after a run as a refreshing pick-me-up,” she says.





And when there’s no booze in drinks, they can show up in different parts of people’s lives. Like alongside competitive sporting occasions. Lucky Saint has partnered with events like the Hackney Half Marathon in London. Although Harry Wright, strategy director at Imagination admires the brand for other reasons.





“When we look at what really moves the needle for brands, it’s rarely the sports sponsorships or influencer partnerships that make a real difference. The low/no brands that are winning, or any kind of brand for that matter, are those that embed themselves authentically into the lifestyles, habits, and values of their target consumers,” he says.





“The brand's knack for tapping into cultural trends doesn’t stop there,” he continues, looking to moments like when Lucky Saint responded to the numerous social channels dedicated to ranking Britain's Best Meal Deal by getting its products included in Sainsbury’s meal deal, meeting audiences where they already shop. When the cost of living crisis made dining out too expensive for some couples, Lucky Saint became the first non-alcoholic beer to be included in Tesco’s Finest Dine In For Two deal. “And when Strava declared that run clubs had become the new nightclubs with a 59% increase in global running club participation, surprise surprise, Lucky Saint had already launched its own running club – the list goes on,” he adds.





With an enthusiastic and open-minded audience already in place, LNA brands have moved beyond just getting people to ‘give it a try.’ The focus has shifted to creating engaging, memorable experiences that connect on a deeper level. “They’re not just participating in experiential marketing – they’re leading the way, stepping out of the digital space to create real-life moments that dazzle. And it’s working beautifully,” says Rich at Collaborate.





With major music festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury now boasting alcohol-free zones with chic lounges, live DJs, and mocktail workshops that stand out on their own, LNA is not just a niche offering or an alternative to the usual booze. Meanwhile Rich notes that other LNA brands are hosting glamorous Oscar and Grammy viewing parties with curated menus and exclusive guest experiences, proving that sober celebrations can be just as indulgent and exciting.





“On top of that, we’re seeing a wave of bold and immersive activations. From multi-sensory pop-ups to interactive environments, LNA brands are redefining how they connect with their audiences,” says Rich. “Take Heineken’s Player 0.0 campaign, for example – it’s not just an ad; it’s an authentic cultural experience that taps into the gaming subculture and continues to grow year on year.





“By embedding themselves into cultural moments and creating truly standout physical experiences, LNA brands are no longer just offering an alternative. They’re redefining what an incredible drinking experience can be – appealing to a broader audience who are looking for incredible experiences, not just an alternative drink, with bigger and bolder activations.”





All of this is making the category one of the most creative and culturally resonant in the marketing world. As Joanna at Seed says, these strategies reflect gen z’s holistic approach to drinking. “This generation values experiences, storytelling, and authenticity – elements that can bring low and no alcohol offerings to life in compelling ways, from immersive events to influencer collaborations.”





Ultimately, the brands that will come out on top will be those who don’t just observe the shifting drinking culture, but become catalysts for it. “Look at the brands already making waves,” says Maihri. “They're showing up with intent to make a bold statement, creating unique experiences that add value beyond their product, and taking up space with history-making sponsorships - driving up talkability. More of this please.”





But first, people have to be able to drink these products. And the availability of LNA drinks has increased sharply. “Supermarkets are dedicating whole aisles to it. It’s become so normalised that retailers are leading the charge,” says Jamie.





Diageo has a partnership with UK supermarket Waitrose to help design dedicated areas for no and low alcohol, and Lucky Saint has been working to put pumps in pubs across the UK for years. “Draught beer has been a big focus for us,” says Emily. “And celebrating the act of drinking the beer, rather than what happens the next day, has been central to the brand.”





Lucky Saint’s recent ‘Thou Shalt Go To The Pub’ campaign exemplifies this shift. By giving away 100,000 free pints in over 500 pubs, the brand addresses a key challenge of Dry January: the risk of isolation. “The campaign reframes mindful drinking as an opportunity for connection, celebrating pubs as vital community spaces while making alcohol-free options feel aspirational and socially inclusive,” says Joanna at Seed.





For Stephanie at Heineken, availability in pubs is central to LNA beer’s future success: “The absolute key to making alcohol-free beer part of the ‘everyday’ in pubs is its availability on draught,” she says. “For consumers, seeing it front and centre when they walk into the pub immediately puts the beer on a level playing field with its alcoholic counterparts. Being able to have a pint means you’re part of the round and don’t feel like you’re having something different.”





Harry at Imagination highlights Heineken's research which revealed that 21% of 18-26-year-olds felt compelled to hide their choice of low/no alcohol drinks due to social stigma, while a 2024 study reported that consumers are more likely to order non-alcoholic beer if it’s available on draught. “Because it’s less obvious,” he ventures.





When it comes to tone, celebrating the occasion of drinking is the only way to go. “We don’t focus on the next day or talk about avoiding hangovers because that’s something you could say about any alcohol-free product – even water,” says Emily at Lucky Saint. “Instead, we celebrate the moment of drinking it, the taste, and the ritual of having a pint poured for you.”





The key is in how you view the drink itself. Consumers don’t see it as a lesser product anymore, so marketing doesn’t need to go in that direction either. “I don’t believe choosing low/no alcohol options compromises the amount of fun and enjoyment consumers experience during these occasions, and therefore I don’t feel we should compromise on the energy, fun and enjoyment communicated in its marketing either,” says Samaneh at Iris.





Drummond Central, the agency that's recently worked with Fentimans, the premium soft drinks and mixers brand, the low and no alcohol sector isn’t just offering alternatives – it’s becoming the choice. "For brands in this space, the challenge lies not just in standing out, but in offering something undeniably better," they say. "For Fentimans they're on a mission to encourage people to swap out their usual go-to drink for something Botanically Brewed – the time-honoured, multi-stage process unique to Fentimans drinks."



In its latest campaign, Fentimans introduced Fentiman, a charming, sharply dressed 'Ambassador of Exquisite Taste' with an unshakable belief in better drinks. "More than just a brand character, Fentiman serves as a personality-driven invitation to rethink the default drink choice, whether alcoholic or soft," says Drummond Central. "In the campaign’s TV spot, he appears just in time to save an unsuspecting drinker from a fizzy drink faux pas, politely guiding them towards a Botanically Brewed Fentimans with real depth of flavour[...] The campaign highlights that premium soft drinks aren’t about what’s missing (alcohol) – they’re about what’s added: depth, craftsmanship, and curiosity."





The ambition in this area is as big as it ever was for alcoholic drinks. “A recent highlight is our global campaign with Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee’s agency Spike DDB, a true Brooklyn icon,” says Irina. “The team’s bold, creative energy perfectly reflects who we are, and the partnership allowed us to take Brooklyn Brewery to a global stage while celebrating the creativity and culture that inspire us.”









For marketers in the LNA space, carving out a whole new set of conventions is one of the most stimulating challenges out there. “The non-alc drinks category is certainly an exciting and vibrant one, with industry insight anticipating that its share of the overall alcohol market will grow to nearly 4% by 2027 ,” says Paul.





Looking to the many approaches brands are pioneering, Samaneh at Iris highlights the experimental nature of the space. “Innovation will be critical to success in this space, whether that’s in product development, flavours and serves, or new ways to position and market the products,” she says.





Maihri at Born Social puts store in the power of distinctiveness. “With low/no alc, you’re competing in and outside of your category at any moment – alcoholic variants, tap water, the infamous soda lime,” she says. “And in a bubbling category, there’s always room for disruptors, so you have to consistently reinforce what makes you different.





“We’re at a pivotal moment for the low/no alc category. Innovation has skyrocketed over the last few years and caused a fresh 0.0% wave of competition and creativity,” she says. “In our pub-wedded society, I’m not sure anyone could have predicted low/no alc beer being the fastest growing beer category, and certainly not in the short time it’s taken to get there.”





For Emily, even years into Lucky Saint’s journey, there is still so much uncharted territory. “It’s not just about product innovation but also about rethinking how we approach marketing. You can’t just replicate what alcoholic brands have done – you have to be more creative. It’s a nascent category without rigid rules, which makes it a playground for new ideas and activations. Alcohol-free has gone from being just for designated drivers to being an exciting, innovative space. Brands like Guinness 0.0 are doing incredible things with great products. The growing belief in this category, combined with its potential for innovation, makes it an exciting time for marketers.”





It’s clear from speaking to all of these category experts that the brands that thrive in this space will be the ones that prioritise quality, innovation, and community. “With an ever-growing category and competitive landscape, low/no drinkers won’t compromise on flavour or experience, so brands must deliver that with confidence,” says Irina, mirroring the tone of everyone doing great work in this space. “But equally important is creating a sense of community – through campaigns, partnerships, or initiatives that include all our consumers whether they choose to drink alcohol or not. At Brooklyn Brewery, we see this space as more than a trend – it’s a chance to be part of a broader cultural shift, and to keep pushing the industry forward by bringing more people into the category.”

