Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: MSQ

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the la Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

Next generation creative, media and technology company, MSQ is returning to the LBB & Friends Beach this year, bringing its signature 'Le Club MSQ' vibe. Looking to collaborate and network with the thousands of international leaders heading beach-side, the MSQ team will be bringing team members from across the globe. Read more about their events and plans for the week and don't miss their panel session on the changing agency model on Wednesday afternoon ...

LBB> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?



There are representatives from across multiple MSQ agencies and geographies coming to Cannes. You can see everyone on our Cannes landing page, here .

LBB> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

Either as MSQ or one of our agencies, we’ve sponsored LBB for several years now because we love the atmosphere and the <natural> networking it enables with people from around the world. Our clients love it, and our people love it and it’s part of what’s shaped our overall ‘Le Club MSQ’ approach to Cannes, whereby we seek opportunities to collaborate with interesting and influential industry partners, instead of hanging out with ourselves in one location across the week.

We think a big topic this year is the changing agency model, and we’re excited to be presenting a panel on this at LBB Beach on the Wednesday afternoon.



LBB> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

As well as our panel, we’re also hosting welcome drinks for Friends of MSQ and The Marketing Society at LBB Beach on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, together with our award-winning B2B agency Stein IAS and LinkedIn, we’re sponsoring the first ever official Cannes Lions B2B event at The Carlton.

And, we’re excited to showcase phase two of our Ritualized research with a film premiere at The Martinez at Wednesday lunchtime.

You can find out more and register your interest for all events, here .



LBB> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Catching up with colleagues, clients, partners and friends from around the industry and globe. And this year, seeing our MSQ Young Lions competition come to life via a partnership with The Empower Café and WACL, where the winners from our creative & content agency, SPCSHP, will see their film to promote the café showcased on a screen outside Le Palais.

For two rising US-based creatives, coming out to Cannes and exploring the work and the industry’s ‘shop windows’ for a week, is career-transformative, and we’re thrilled to support greater inclusion and belonging within the Festival.





LBB> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Make a plan of whom you want to meet and what you want to go and see beforehand (and of course, register for everything!), but leave gaps for spontaneity. Expect to bump into people and live in the moment – some of the best conversations in Cannes are those you are least anticipating.

From a business development perspective, protect time to wander around Le Croisette and take in what your competitors are saying, doing, and spending (!) on their Cannes activity – this is hugely valuable insight for the year ahead.





LBB> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?



No, because then everyone will go there ;) Actually the most fun I had last year was with my team in a pub down the back streets. It’s really good to decompress for a moment away from the chaos.





LBB> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Don’t assume you will have time to get changed in-between day and night. I carry a large bag that contains wipes, deodorant, makeup and alternative shoes. And, there are very few grocery shops so bring breakfast items and snacks in your case – you will not regret it!

