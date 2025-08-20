MCA Secures Landmark Investment to Redefine Global Production Consulting

Today, Murphy Cobb & Associates (MCA) – global production specialist – announced a landmark investment from YFM Equity Partners. The investment marks one of the most significant capital injections into the production consulting sector in recent years.



“We started on this journey because we realised we couldn't get the growth and realise our vision over the next few years without external support,” says MCA founder Pat Murphy. The funding provides MCA with the firepower and resources to accelerate its global expansion, broaden its technology offering, and strengthen its leadership in sustainable marketing production, all while maintaining the same team and collaborative ethos that has underpinned its success to date.



Enlisting investment from private equity, and not pursuing it from industry-specific companies, allows MCA to continue a long-held practice of neutrality and solution agnosticism under the banner of ‘making better’. “We still keep our neutrality, which is an important factor that allows our current and future clients to trust our guidance.” Pat also saw the private equity route as an opportunity to enhance "operational sophistication," adding that "private equity aids significantly with our ability to scale and helping us go looking for strategic acquisitions if we want to. It can also help us to invest in our technology, and add a broader mix of capabilities to our team."



The move comes at a pivotal time for the consultancy, which has experienced five years of exceptional growth. Crucially, it also signals a shift in positioning: from a tactical production adviser to a long-term strategic partner, helping clients navigate the increasingly complex world of content production and ecosystem management.



During the comprehensive due diligence process, Pat was reassured that MCA is “doing most of what we do really well.” It was an external vote of confidence that could only come from zooming out and taking stock of everything the company has achieved to date. “The DD process was long, and at times frustrating, but the good news is we really like the YFM team and know that our partnership has already been built on honesty and straight talking,” says Pat.



MCA works with some of the world’s biggest advertisers – including Reckitt, Coty, Toyota, Mondelez, and Ikea – across 38 markets worldwide. Its approach combines strategic insights and operational excellence, powered by technology, to transform production ecosystems. Through this, it enables brands to maximise investment, reduce carbon impact, and deliver creative work that makes a mark. At the heart of this is MCA’s proprietary tech platform, Control Room, which gives marketing leaders the ability to make data-driven decisions and track measurable efficiencies at scale.



The investment will allow MCA to expand its capabilities and to deliver on its vision “much quicker than we could have done without.” That means, in Pat’s words, “if we need to fill the gaps we're not providing for clients right now, then we can do it with this incredible support.”



Adam Hart, partner at YFM Equity Partners, adds, “MCA is a business with rare global reach, deep sector insight and a proven model that’s reshaping how major brands think about production. Pat and his team have built something truly special, and we’re thrilled to support their next phase of ambitious growth.”



The partnership with YFM – along with new chair Sophie Daranyi – sets the stage for MCA to continue shaping the next chapter of advertising production, and proving that growth, impact, and sustainability are not just compatible, they’re mutually reinforcing.

