Meet the Sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach 2025: MurphyCobb

Left to right: Elderd Bolhuis, director of consulting; Simon Sikorski, president, North America; Pat Murphy, founder and CEO and Steffen Gentis, global production director

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

LBB are 'thrilled' for MurphyCobb to be returning as the content sponsor of the LBB & Friends Beach panel programme for 2025. Long term supporters of the event, the strategic production advisory business has championed discussion that brings together all facets of the industry for three years running. Read on to find out how to catch their leadership team and why they can't wait for the human connection and serendipitous moments that only Cannes can provide…





Q> What is it your company does?

MurphyCobb is an industry-leading strategic production adviser that combines human insight and technology to elevate content and transform how brands bring their creative visions to life. Through exceptional planning and execution, we help ambitious client partners turn bold ideas into measurable success.





Q> Are you a returning sponsor or a new partner to LBB?

We’re thrilled to be returning as the main content sponsor at LBB & Friends Beach. It’s one of our favourite partnerships of the year.



Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re eager to connect around the evolving future of production, particularly the balance between creative ambition and operational effectiveness. Topics like AI in content creation, sustainability in production, and global-local delivery models are top of mind. We’re especially keen to explore how brands and agencies can collaborate more transparently and innovatively.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

Yes! We’ll be co-hosting two amazing panels on the LBB Beach

'Money Does Grow on Trees – The Undeniable Case for Profit from Sustainable Business' (Tuesday, June 17 | 13:45 – 14:30)

'Strategic Star Power – Aligning Influencer & Celebrity Partnerships with Brand Strategy Through Innovative Production' (Thursday, June 19 | 11:30 – 12:15)

We’ll also have a small, invite-only breakfast gathering on Wednesday, June 18t,h for deeper conversation with our clients to disclose our findings after conducting our global AI survey (one of the most ambitious industry surveys yet — with input from over 130 senior leaders across brands, agencies, and production companies). We’ll be hosting this dedicated session to share the first highlight.





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

For us, Cannes is about real human connection. In a world full of digital noise, it's a unique opportunity to pause, gather, and reflect with global industry peers. We’re looking forward to both the big-picture inspiration and the serendipitous moments that only Cannes can provide.





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Don’t overbook yourself—leave room for the unexpected

Hydrate and wear sunscreen (seriously)

Focus on quality conversations, not quantity

Comfortable shoes are non-negotiable

Always carry business cards—you never know who you’ll bump into on the Croisette





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

There are so many amazing places. Let’s just say: follow the scent of truffle, the sound of clinking glasses, and the people who look like they’ve mastered the art of rosé-fuelled networking. You’ll find your way.





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

A great pair of sunglasses, a power bank and a curious mindset. Cannes is equal parts inspiration and spontaneity. You should come prepared, but stay open to the unexpected.

