Meet the Sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach 2025: MurphyCobb

Left to right: Elderd Bolhuis, director of consulting; Simon Sikorski, president, North America; Pat Murphy, founder and CEO and Steffen Gentis, global production director
We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.
LBB are ‘thrilled’ for MurphyCobb to be returning as the content sponsor of the LBB & Friends Beach panel programme for 2025. Long term supporters of the event, the strategic production advisory business has championed discussion that brings together all facets of the industry for three years running. Read on to find out how to catch their leadership team and why they can’t wait for the human connection and serendipitous moments that only Cannes can provide…
MurphyCobb is an industry-leading strategic production adviser that combines human insight and technology to elevate content and transform how brands bring their creative visions to life. Through exceptional planning and execution, we help ambitious client partners turn bold ideas into measurable success.
We’re thrilled to be returning as the main content sponsor at LBB & Friends Beach. It’s one of our favourite partnerships of the year.
We’re eager to connect around the evolving future of production, particularly the balance between creative ambition and operational effectiveness. Topics like AI in content creation, sustainability in production, and global-local delivery models are top of mind. We’re especially keen to explore how brands and agencies can collaborate more transparently and innovatively.
Yes! We’ll be co-hosting two amazing panels on the LBB Beach
We’ll also have a small, invite-only breakfast gathering on Wednesday, June 18t,h for deeper conversation with our clients to disclose our findings after conducting our global AI survey (one of the most ambitious industry surveys yet — with input from over 130 senior leaders across brands, agencies, and production companies). We’ll be hosting this dedicated session to share the first highlight.
For us, Cannes is about real human connection. In a world full of digital noise, it's a unique opportunity to pause, gather, and reflect with global industry peers. We’re looking forward to both the big-picture inspiration and the serendipitous moments that only Cannes can provide.
There are so many amazing places. Let’s just say: follow the scent of truffle, the sound of clinking glasses, and the people who look like they’ve mastered the art of rosé-fuelled networking. You’ll find your way.
A great pair of sunglasses, a power bank and a curious mindset. Cannes is equal parts inspiration and spontaneity. You should come prepared, but stay open to the unexpected.