Mango NZ Appoints PR Leader and Food Entrepreneur Becky Erwood as Group Business Director

Mango Communications is pleased to announce the appointment of Becky Erwood as group business director. With over 25 years of experience in strategic communications, brand management, and advocacy, Becky brings a wealth of expertise to the agency.

Originally from the UK, Becky began her career in public relations and communications, working across sectors including retail, apparel, food and beverage, and primary industries. After relocating to New Zealand in 2013, she joined Pead PR, where she rose to become Managing Director, leading teams and developing successful communication strategies for high-profile brands.

In 2018, Becky co-founded FED., a ready meal delivery service designed to make mealtimes easier for busy Kiwis. Under her leadership, FED. became a well-established brand in the New Zealand food industry, recognised for its high-quality, chef-prepared meals. Becky's work at FED. earned her a place on the Cuisine Magazine Top 50 Women in Food and Drink list in both 2024 and 2025.

Beyond her work at FED., Becky has also been a dedicated advocate for the hospitality industry, serving as the external communications and PR lead for the Restaurant Association of New Zealand. Her work with the Association has seen her lead industry advocacy initiatives, raise the sector’s profile, and support its members through challenging times.

As group business director at Mango Communications, Becky will oversee client relationships, drive strategic growth, and lead teams working with leading local and global brands across fashion, lifestyle, food and FMCG.

“I am excited to join Mango Communications, an agency known for its creative excellence and strategic impact,” Becky said.

“Returning to brand-building PR feels like coming home, and I look forward to bringing fresh ideas, a strategic mindset, and maybe a little bit of fun along the way. I’m also thrilled to continue my work with the Restaurant Association, advocating for an industry I care deeply about.”

Mango Communications managing director, Sean Brown, welcomed the appointment, highlighting the value of Becky's diverse experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Becky to the team," Sean said. "Her background in both agency leadership and entrepreneurship, combined with her strategic approach to communications, will be a tremendous asset to Mango and our clients."

Becky's appointment strengthens Mango’s leadership team and aligns with the agency’s commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven communications solutions for clients across New Zealand and beyond.

