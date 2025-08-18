m25 Global Network Appoints Jeremy Hu as Executive Producer

​m25 has welcomed ‘highly regarded’ Singaporean senior producer Jeremy Hu to its Singapore office in the role of executive producer. Jeremy brings over 15 years of expertise spanning advertising, television, branded content, journalism and non-profit communications.



Most recently, Jeremy served as APAC senior producer at electriclime, delivering award-winning commercials. Prior to this he created branded content with Mindshare, Jeremy then launched his own production house for digital brand stories for SMEs. He dedicated years to human-interest films for non-profits like UNICEF and ARROW, documenting diverse subjects. His passion for social impact led him to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, where he defined their global editorial and video strategy.



At m25, he will oversee regional productions for our network, maintain and build client relationships, and follow current trends and innovations, to develop strategies for m25’s network partners.



Jeremy Hu said, “I’m thrilled to join Chloe, Chris, Stephen, and the rest of the m25 family. Their collaborative premium network model is certainly ‘forward thinking’ and unique while offering an amazing ‘resource’ to the agencies and brands here in Singapore. I look forward to growing m25’s network's regional output and delivering work that resonates globally.”



This appointment underscores m25’s commitment to deepening its on-the-ground presence across Asia. With Jeremy’s addition, m25 is further broadening its footprint not just in Singapore but in key creative hubs throughout the region. We are actively investing in localized production resources, talent partnerships and technical capabilities. Our strengthened physical presence and expanded service offerings reaffirm m25’s mission to be the most agile, responsive and comprehensive production partner for brands and agencies across Asia and the Middle East.



​Chloe Ko, founder and EP of m25, stated, “Jeremy is a highly experienced producer based in Singapore. This appointment adds to m25’s experience and market understanding within this significant region, while simultaneously broadening our network's overall reach and expertise.”



​Chris Thorp, founder added, “Bringing Jeremy on board marks a significant step in our expansion across Southeast Asia. His diverse background and hands-on production experience coupled with language abilities will enhance our end-to-end service offering and open new creative opportunities for our clients.”



​Stephen Douglas, founder added, “Having Jeremy join us, really completes our offering to our network in Singapore and SE Asia. I have known Jeremy for a while now and have always admired and respected his deep knowledge, maturity and passion for our industry. It also helps that he is real ‘Top Bloke’!



Since its launch, m25 has grown its network partners to include production, post-production, music, entertainment and technology companies across Asia, Middle East, USA and the UK.

