m25 Global Creative Series Episode 3: Purpose-Driven Marketing in Indonesia

m25, the global premium network proudly presents our Global Creative Series, to highlight international creativity and the impact of local cultures and technological advancements on creative production throughout the region. This series features interviews with key and exceptional regional creatives, illustrating how individual endeavours, when combined with cultural understanding and team building, shape successful advertising campaigns and real purpose.

In this third edition, we're privileged to feature Ratna Puspitasari better known as Sasa, Fortuna’s CEO and creative driving force, building one of Indonesia's largest independent advertising agencies. Rooted in Indonesian culture yet global in outlook, Sasa transforms business challenges into creative breakthroughs. Under her leadership, Fortuna rejects one-size-fits-all marketing, developing ideas with genuine connections that deliver measurable impact. She’s on a mission to partner with brands that seek purpose, resonance, and a more connected future.





PERSONAL JOURNEY

Q> Can you tell us about your journey to becoming a successful local agency CEO, what inspired you to pursue this career, what challenges you faced while carving your niche in an ever-changing advertising landscape, and which campaign stands out as the most memorable for its impact on your market or region?

Sasa>My journey wasn't a straight highway; it was more like a winding, sometimes unpaved, road through the Indonesian archipelago full of surprises, breathtaking views, and the occasional pothole that taught you to drive smarter. I started in an era where "digital" was barely a whisper in the wind, and "local agency" often meant playing second fiddle to the global giants. What inspired me? The sheer, vibrant chaos of Indonesia itself. Our stories, our people, our culture – they deserved to be told, not just translated. I saw a huge, untapped ocean of potential, and I thought, "Why should others be the only ones to sail it?"

The challenges? Oh, where do I begin? Convincing clients that local insights weren't just a 'nice-to-have' but a 'must-have' was an uphill battle. Then came the digital tsunami. Suddenly, yesterday's rules were today's ancient history. We had to unlearn, relearn, and sometimes, just plain invent. It felt like rebuilding the ship while sailing it, in the middle of a storm. But as they say, the rougher the sea, the greater the sailor. Every challenge was a masterclass in adaptation.

As for a memorable campaign, one that truly stands out is our "Mascare" campaign. It was our first anniversary after we proudly rebranded from Fortune Indonesia to Fortuna, and the pandemic was just emerging, creating a deeply divisive atmosphere around mask-wearing. People were literally pointing fingers; wearing a mask meant you were either a "COVID carrier" or, if perfectly healthy, you were seen as insensitive due to the scarcity and hiked prices of masks. It was a tough, confusing time.

So, for our anniversary, we didn't throw a lavish party. Instead, we launched "Mascare," a humble series of masks designed to carry a powerful message of unity: "We are in this together." The designs were subtle yet profound when lined up, the masks created an image of people holding hands, tightly connected. We communicated this message through our social media, and to our amazement, it went viral. People started requesting the masks, and the campaign organically exploded, involving numerous celebrities, anchors, and the wider public who wore them and spread the positive words (not positive virus, LOL). As an agency deeply proud of our Indonesian roots, "Mascare" wasn't just a campaign; it was a demonstration of our understanding of social issues, our ability to tap into raw human insights, and how to leverage a critical momentum to make a real, unifying impact. It showed that even in the darkest times, creativity can light up hope.





INDUSTRY EVOLUTION AND GLOBAL IMPACT

Q> How has the Indonesian advertising market transformed over the past decade, and what factors have driven this change?

Sasa>The Indonesian advertising market hasn't just transformed; it's undergone a full-blown metamorphosis. A decade ago, it was still largely dominated by traditional media, TV, print, radio. Now, it's a digital-first, mobile-centric playground.

The biggest drivers? The insane leap in internet penetration and smartphone adoption, particularly among our massive youth demographic. They're not just consuming content; they're creating it, sharing it, living it. Add to that the rise of social media as the primary discovery and interaction hub, and you have a market that moves at breakneck speed. Data became the new oil, and attention, the new gold.





Q> Which recent campaigns or initiatives best illustrate this evolution?

Sasa>One campaign that perfectly illustrates this evolution, and our approach to it, is our work for a low-fat milk variant, which we affectionately called "Gara-Gara Low." The client came to us with significant limitations: a tight budget and restricted media usage, as low-fat milk was seen as a niche variant, tapping only into the "health-conscious" target audience.

However, we saw a much bigger opportunity. We shifted the target audience not just to the "health-conscious" but to the "look-conscious" because, for most Indonesians, beauty and looks often get more attention and consideration. The campaign emphasised playfully "blaming" Ultra Low Fat for giving them great looks and an active lifestyle.

While primarily a digital campaign, this strategic shift allowed us to spread our touchpoints to fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment areas, instead of being confined to just health. It was stylish, head-turning, and despite the niche focus and limited budget, we managed to exceed expected results. It showed how a truly spot-on idea, executed based on strong insight, can outplay limitations and budget.





Q> In what ways is Indonesia positioning itself on the global advertising stage, and what unique strengths does it offer that resonate with international brands and agencies?

Sasa>Indonesia isn't just positioning itself; we're establishing our own unique rhythm on the global advertising stage. Our strength lies in our unparalleled diversity over 17,000 islands, hundreds of ethnic groups, and countless subcultures. This isn't a challenge; it's a creative goldmine. International brands are realising that a one-size-fits-all approach won't work here. They need nuance, authenticity, and a deep understanding of local rasa (feeling).

We offer a youthful, digitally savvy population that's eager for new experiences, but also deeply rooted in tradition. Our creatives are adept at weaving these complex threads into compelling narratives that are locally relevant yet globally appealing. We're the bridge, not just the market.





Q> Are there specific success stories or case studies that highlight this global impact?

Sasa>Absolutely. We've seen international F&B or banking brands, for example, successfully adapt their global campaigns by infusing them with Indonesian values and humour, local slang, and relatable daily scenarios. It's not just translation; it's transcreation.

One notable success involved a global tech company, Tiktok, launching a new product. Instead of generic tech-speak, we crafted a PR campaign "Sama-Sama Belajar" (Learning Together) in 2021 that highlighted how the spirit of togetherness can be implemented via this interactive video-based platform.

From being originally seen as a "shallow entertainment platform" by upper SES of Indonesians, since the campaign launched, Tiktok has become a source/community hub for learning and sharing, from and for Indonesians, with everything relevant knowledge that is useful for their daily life from navigating Jakarta's traffic tips to managing small businesses, make-up classes, travel tips, and even financial investment learnings. It truly connected because it spoke to their lives, not just as an entertaining content platform.





Q> How do local cultural values and consumer behaviors influence advertising strategies in Indonesia?

Sasa>Cultural values and consumer behaviors here don't just "influence" advertising; they are the blueprint. Concepts like gotong royong (communal cooperation), kekeluargaan (family orientation), and silaturahmi (maintaining social ties) are embedded in everything. Authenticity, respect for elders, humility, and a good sense of humor are paramount. We also have a strong oral tradition, which makes storytelling incredibly powerful. Campaigns that are too direct, too aggressive, or don't acknowledge these layers often fall flat.

Indonesians connect with brands that understand them, not just sell to them. It’s about building relationships, not just transactions. I firmly believe that a strong understanding of an insight, when used interestingly and made relevant for the target audience, can create an incredibly effective impact.





Q> Can you share an example of a campaign where traditional Indonesian elements played a central role in its success?

Sasa>One powerful example, from my time as a Creative Director at a previous agency, was a campaign for Garuda Indonesia. As a national airline, Garuda surprisingly hadn't built a strong emotional connection with Indonesians. Their usual ads focused solely on features, which didn't do justice to the actual hospitality and service they offered.

We identified an uncomfortable truth: to truly serve a passenger, thousands of hands from Garuda Indonesia's team crews, chefs, flight attendants, pilots, ground staff, and beyond – are behind that service. This insight led us to create a digital art film that featured only real Garuda Indonesia flight attendants, chefs, and crews, all working together to serve one passenger. For the first time, the airplane wasn't the main feature; instead, the value of gotong-royong (communal cooperation) among Garuda's people became the central message.

We collaborated with Indonesian masterminds like Dimas Djayadiningrat, Davy Lingar, and Eko Supriyanto to bring this vision to life. This campaign ignited overwhelmingly positive feedback about Garuda Indonesia at the time and significantly grew brand love, proving that authentic cultural values, when highlighted, can forge deep connections.





INFLUENCE OF TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Q> With the rapid adoption of digital tools and AI, how is technology reshaping advertising processes and outcomes in Indonesia’s advertising industry?

Sasa>Technology, especially digital tools and AI, is not just reshaping; it's radically re-engineering advertising in Indonesia. AI, for instance, is moving beyond just crunching numbers; it's becoming a potent tool for hyper-personalisation, content optimisation, and even predictive analytics for consumer behaviour.

We're using it to understand nuances that human eyes might miss in vast datasets.

Digital tools have democratised content creation and distribution, allowing for agility and rapid iteration. Outcomes are more measurable, targeted, and immediate. We're moving from a spray-and-pray model to precision farming.





Q> What challenges or opportunities have arisen as a result of this technological shift?

Sasa>The biggest challenge is the talent gap. The tools are evolving faster than the people trained to wield them. We need a new breed of creatives who are not just artists but also data interpreters, strategists, and tech-savvy innovators. Another challenge is the ethical considerations of AI ensuring transparency and avoiding algorithmic bias, especially in a diverse market like Indonesia.

The opportunities, however, are immense: unprecedented levels of personalisation, deeper audience insights, real-time campaign optimisation, and the ability to scale creative output more efficiently. It's like having a super-powered compass in a boundless ocean.





Q> What role does social media play in the distribution and impact of Indonesian brand content, and how are these strategies evolving to meet global trends?

Social media in Indonesia isn't just a channel; it's the heartbeat of brand communication. It's where trends are born, conversations happen, and communities are forged. Its role in distribution is unparalleled from TikTok's viral short-form videos to Instagram's visual storytelling and WhatsApp's direct messaging for community building.

Strategies are evolving rapidly to meet global trends by focusing on authentic creator collaborations, live shopping experiences, interactive formats (polls, quizzes), and building strong, engaged communities around shared values. It's less about broadcasting and more about engaging in a two-way dialogue, sometimes even a multi-way dance.





Q> How are agencies balancing data-driven approaches with creative vision and logistical execution?



Sasa>This is the eternal dance, isn't it? Data isn't the dictator; it's the discerning co-pilot. We use data to inform our creative brief, understand audience segments, and measure performance, but it doesn't write the script.

Creative vision is still the spark, the magic. It's about combining quantitative insights with qualitative understanding of the human element, the rasa. Logistical execution then becomes the art of turning that vision into reality, swiftly and effectively. It’s a dynamic interplay: data guides the ship, creativity sets the sails, and execution ensures we reach the destination. No amount of data can replace a truly brilliant idea that touches the soul.





INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION

Q> What advice would you give to young talent aspiring to enter the advertising industry in Indonesia?

Sasa>My advice? First, get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

This industry is a chameleon, it's constantly changing, and what's hot today is lukewarm tomorrow. Second, be endlessly curious. Don't just consume; question, explore, understand why. Dive deep into Indonesian culture; that's your superpower. And third, cultivate resilience. You'll face rejections, tight deadlines, and creative blocks. See every 'no' as a 'not yet' and every failure as a stepping stone. Do and forget (whether you win or lose), but never regret. This journey isn't for the faint of heart, but for those with a wild heart.





Q> What skills or experiences do you believe are essential for success in this rapidly changing market?

Sasa>Beyond the technical skills of digital literacy, data interpretation, storytelling I'd say empathy is paramount. You need to genuinely understand people, their hopes, their fears, their daily lives. Critical thinking is crucial, don't just follow trends, understand their underlying currents. Adaptability, of course, is non-negotiable and finally, a strong sense of self, a unique voice. In a world awash with content, authenticity is the ultimate differentiator. Be your own wild, wonderful self.





Q> How does the vibrant advertising landscape in Indonesia encourage innovation compared to more traditional markets?

Sasa>Indonesia's landscape thrives on innovation precisely because it's so dynamic and less constrained by rigid, established norms. We don't have centuries of advertising tradition to strictly adhere to. This means there's more room for experimentation, for daring to be different. The sheer diversity of our population also forces innovation; you can't just copy-paste. You have to constantly invent new ways to connect with disparate audiences. It's a land of infinite possibilities, where rules are often just suggestions waiting to be delightfully broken.





Q> How can emerging advertising professionals leverage local trends to create globally appealing work?

Sasa>The key is to understand that universal human truths can be expressed through uniquely local lenses. A story about family values in a small Indonesian island or village can resonate globally if told with authenticity and a compelling narrative.

Take local trends, a unique fashion style, a new culinary movement, a community initiative and identify the universal emotion or human experience behind it. Then, craft it with world-class execution and storytelling. The world is looking for fresh perspectives. Our local flavour can be the global sensation.





Q> Can you describe an early moment in your career where a pivotal experience or mentor changed your perspective on advertising?

Sasa>Early in my career in Ogilvy, I started working even before finishing my study in university, so my time was tight, having to juggle between classes and office hours. I even had to skip office every Tuesday just to attend classes during the first year.

I promised everyone (my team, my supervisors, my art director) that I would be able to work faster than those who worked 5 days a week. True to my word, I had no choice but to build a system that allowed me to navigate things, all while being under the pressure of responsibility and the ambition to consistently win awards, pitches, and the hearts of my new teammates and clients through our teamwork.

My limitations at that time helped me find hacks in maximising every potential I didn't know I had. The trust given by my mentors and bosses at the beginning of my career (special thanks to Garry Caulfield, Bambi, and Roy Wisnu) made me realise that creativity in advertising is usually found in the most challenging times. That uneasy start, those struggles, fundamentally built my perspective about being fearless in facing any changes and being excited by challenges. This helped a lot when I finally had to lead during the pandemic and ever-changing uncertainties like today.





Q> How do you pay this forward to inspire the next generation?

Sasa>I try to pay it forward by fostering a culture of curiosity and courage within Fortuna. We encourage our young talents to step outside their comfort zones, to spend time truly understanding the diverse fabric of Indonesia.

We mentor them not just on skills, but on resilience and ethical leadership. I share my own 'pothole' stories, emphasising that mistakes are simply expensive lessons and most importantly, I try to be an open door, a listening ear, and a sounding board, always reminding them that their unique perspective is their greatest asset.





STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL INSIGHTS

Q> What are the key challenges that advertising agencies face when expanding their services within the Indonesian market, and how have they overcome them?

Sasa>Expanding services within Indonesia is like navigating a complex archipelago. The key challenges include the immense knowledge and geographical diversity, leading to fragmented consumer behaviours and media consumption patterns. Then there's the intense competition, both from established players and a burgeoning crop of nimble, digitally-native agencies.

We've overcome these by adopting a 'glocal' approach: thinking globally, acting hyper-locally. This means building strong regional teams, leveraging technology for remote collaboration, and investing heavily in local insights research. It's about building bridges, not just roads.





Q> What lessons learned from these challenges can be applied by international brands or agencies attempting to enter the Indonesian market?

Sasa>The biggest lesson for international brands or agencies is: humility and deep local immersion are your best friends. Don't assume what works in Singapore or New York will automatically work here. Partner with local experts who truly understand the cultural nuances, the unspoken rules, and the unique rhythms of each region. Be patient; relationships are built on trust and time, not just transactions and be prepared to adapt, not just translate. Indonesia isn't a market to conquer; it's a culture to embrace.





Q> Looking to the future, what trends do you predict will shape the Indonesian advertising industry in the next 5 to 10 years?

Sasa>The next 5 to 10 years will be wild, in the best possible way. I see hyper-personalisation becoming the norm, driven by advanced AI that anticipates consumer needs.

Sustainability and purpose-driven marketing will move from buzzwords to non-negotiables, as consumers increasingly demand brands to stand for something beyond profit. The creator economy will mature, turning individuals into powerful media channels. We'll see more immersive experiences AR, VR, and whatever comes next blurring the lines between advertising and entertainment and data privacy will be a central pillar, demanding more transparency from brands. It's not just about selling; it's about being a meaningful part of people's lives.





Q> How can both established agencies and newcomers prepare for these upcoming changes?

Sasa>For established agencies, it's about shedding legacy thinking and embracing continuous reinvention. Invest in upskilling your talent, experiment with new technologies, and foster an agile, adaptive culture. Don't be afraid to fail fast and learn faster.

For newcomers, this is your golden age. You have the advantage of being born digital. Focus on niches, build strong communities, and bring fresh perspectives. Both established and new players must prioritise authentic storytelling, empathy, and a commitment to creating value, not just noise.

Remember, the future belongs to those who are brave enough to shape it.

