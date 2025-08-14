In the Director's Chair: Arcade's Director Duo Mike and Nick

The m25 Premium Network Founders Series shines a spotlight on the real entrepreneurial people driving creative productions. In an era where AI tools rapidly generate content, it's easy to forget what human passion behind sparks true creativity. This episode features a Q&A into the remarkable journey of Mike and Nick, the co-founders and directors of Arcade, who transformed their shared creative drive into one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic director duos, based in Manila. Their synergy has led them on an amazing journey so far, with the region their next chapter.





Q> As a founder/director of a growing regional production studio, what’s been your journey to where you are, the level you have achieved as a local and regional name, give us a brief insight to the journey to today.

NICK> I started out as an ad creative for a few years and was working in Philadelphia at the time when a friend of mine in Manila began a production house. He invited me to come be a director there and of course, without hesitation, I said, “I have no idea how to direct.” He thought for a minute and said, “You’ll figure it out.” And thus started my directing career. Those first two years I won a total of TWO (2) projects. I didn’t eat out much.

MIKE> I’ve always wanted to get into production so I applied as a production assistant after college I never got a call from anyone. A few weeks later, I landed a job as a creative in an ad agency. It was there where I was able to sharpen my skills and pick up things that helped me navigate the industry. I handled Multinational brands as an art director for a good four years before I finally got a call from a new production house then - this time I didn’t have to apply, they invited me to join them as a director. Although I didn’t have a lot of projects in my first dive into directing, I was grateful for the opportunity to finally be able to get into the field I knew I’ve always wanted to do. I just had to figure out how to get my work noticed and get my name out there.

The tandem came out of a need and boredom. It wasn’t easy to penetrate the scene, it was hard to convince clients and agency to trust a kid with no directing experience. Nick and I found ourselves in the same situation. Bored and hungry, we knew we had to do something fresh, something new, something that would get our foot in the door and show what we can do, and coming in together as a duo proved to be a good move.





Q> What inspired you or led you to the industry, something in your childhood perhaps?

NICK> What led me to the production industry was the strong childhood desire to not have to wear a suit and tie to work every day like my father did. So it was this, an actor, or a rockstar. And in the 90s, the market for Asian celebrities wasn’t like it is today.

MIKE> I’ve always been the 'artist' since I was a kid. I’ve always liked the feeling of creating something cool and fun long before I realised it can actually be something I could do as a job. I remember how I enjoyed recreating 'camera tricks' I would see on MTV using my cousin’s camcorder. Ultimately, I think it was when my father bought me my own video cam in college for my video production class, I fell in love with how one can translate emotions into visuals and that never left me since.





Q> Do you have a mentor that you really look up to and inspires you to go further?

NICK> My mentors in directing are a bunch of guys who have no idea I exist: Spike Jonze, PT Anderson, Wes Anderson, and those guys directing K-Pop music videos.

MIKE> I never had a mentor in directing and there’s a lot of people that helped mould the way I see things but ultimately having the desire to keep on going has always been instilled in me growing up.





Q> Can you talk about the most complex moments setting up Arcade, as well as what led you to to want to do it in the first place?

NICK> The most complex part of setting up Arcade was sitting down with my partners, all of whom are directors, and realising that while we know how to say 'Action' and 'Cut', we had no idea how to run a proper business. And let me tell you, there’s a lot of reading, signing, and numbers involved.

MIKE> Setting up Arcade wasn’t really complicated once you realise you have a group that has your back, share the same vision, and all having the same grit and passion you have. We came together wanting to contribute to the progress of the industry, to improve on things we know we can and help push creativity in the forefront.





Q> Is there one particular project that stands out in terms of complexity/challenges faced?

NICK> Mike and I did a project for the Department of Tourism to promote the Philippines. It required us to travel to 8 different cities on 4 different islands all over the country. Logistically it was difficult because the Philippines is always logistically difficult. Also, we only had 5 shooting days to do it. But I guess that’s why it’s a good thing we’re a directing duo. Mike and I are always working on the same vision and wavelength. We can even finish each other’s sandwiches.

MIKE> We don’t finish each other’s sandwiches but yes that DoT project was epic and fun to work on, the agency and clients were so game it felt like we were just exploring the Philippines with friends and a camera crew. We like projects like these because it allows us to be creative not only in the material output but also in mounting the production efficiently.





Q> How have you seen the industry change, things for the better these days or?

NICK> Nowadays, budgets are getting smaller, timelines are getting shorter, and aspect ratios are getting ratioer. So yeah, that part sucks. But we also have better cameras, better lenses, and better computers. That part’s cool. So, does it even out? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure – the person watching our film and content doesn’t care about any of that. In the end, it’s all about the story and the creativity and how we make people feel. And that will never change.

MIKE> That’s how the industry is, it will keep on changing and improving and like all things, it will just get better. The challenge for us is to always be able to adapt, and I think, no matter what tools we use, no matter what device or platform our work is consumed, what will never change is the human connection we make with our films.





Q> What do you foresee for the rest of 2025, new trends and market movements and ways of working, particularly with the AI innovations taking place?

NICK> We’ve made a lot of advancements in the last two decades. Probably more so than the last 100 years. But no matter how far I feel we’ve progressed; I don’t think we can medically restore the youth and athleticism Allen Iverson once had. No matter how badly the Sixers are in need of a score-first point guard.

MIKE> Yeah, we’re halfway through 2025 and we’re all drowning with AI tech, I think it will only get better and we need to understand and be excited on how it will improve our work. It is a tool, it may make things easier and faster, but ultimately it will still be our vision that will dictate its use and output.

