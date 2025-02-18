LYNX Proves the Power of Fragrance Reaches the Most Unexpected Places

Yes, even down there, guys could use a little extra help. That’s why LYNX is launching a fragrance especially designed for intimate areas - because smelling good should never have limits.

Partnering once again with LOLA MullenLowe and directors Lionel Goldstein, the brand is rolling out a disruptive series of 10-second micro-ads - snackable, high-impact content designed to hit hard, fast, and everywhere. These ultra-short spots blend entertainment with bold messaging, ensuring LYNX’s signature humour stays front and centre.

The campaign kicks off with the story of a basketball player who, mid-dunk, sparks an unexpected attraction. Two additional films set in a movie theatre and a boxing gym remind guys that LYNX Body Spray is meant for the whole body - yes, everywhere.

And this is just the beginning. LYNX is doubling down on micro-ads, proving that entertainment and bold storytelling are the perfect match. Expect more disruptive, laugh-out-loud moments as LYNX continues to push boundaries and keep humour at the heart of its message.

"This campaign proves that no matter the length, great storytelling and sharp humour can make an impact everywhere," said Tomás Ostiglia, ECD at Lola MullenLowe.

“Young guys told us they wanted a solution that was suitable for their private parts, so we created a lower body spray that is alcohol free with a gentler formula and subtler scents. At the same time we wanted to have some fun reminding guys that with our regular Lynx Body spray you can smell great everywhere else,” states Caroline Gregory, global brand director for AXE/LYNX.

Get ready - because confidence isn’t just a state of mind. It’s a full-body experience.