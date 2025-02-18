senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

LYNX Proves the Power of Fragrance Reaches the Most Unexpected Places

18/02/2025
960
Share
Lionel Goldstein directs the campaign from LOLA MullenLowe

Yes, even down there, guys could use a little extra help. That’s why LYNX is launching a fragrance especially designed for intimate areas - because smelling good should never have limits.

Partnering once again with LOLA MullenLowe and directors Lionel Goldstein, the brand is rolling out a disruptive series of 10-second micro-ads - snackable, high-impact content designed to hit hard, fast, and everywhere. These ultra-short spots blend entertainment with bold messaging, ensuring LYNX’s signature humour stays front and centre.

The campaign kicks off with the story of a basketball player who, mid-dunk, sparks an unexpected attraction. Two additional films set in a movie theatre and a boxing gym remind guys that LYNX Body Spray is meant for the whole body - yes, everywhere.

And this is just the beginning. LYNX is doubling down on micro-ads, proving that entertainment and bold storytelling are the perfect match. Expect more disruptive, laugh-out-loud moments as LYNX continues to push boundaries and keep humour at the heart of its message.

"This campaign proves that no matter the length, great storytelling and sharp humour can make an impact everywhere," said Tomás Ostiglia, ECD at Lola MullenLowe.

“Young guys told us they wanted a solution that was suitable for their private parts, so we created a lower body spray that is alcohol free with a gentler formula and subtler scents. At the same time we wanted to have some fun reminding guys that with our regular Lynx Body spray you can smell great everywhere else,” states Caroline Gregory, global brand director for AXE/LYNX.

Get ready - because confidence isn’t just a state of mind. It’s a full-body experience.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LOLA MullenLowe
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LOLA MullenLowe
Catnip
Lynx
04/04/2025
Catnip
AXE
27/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1