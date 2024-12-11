Lucid Motors Defies Convention in Origin Story Inspired Campaign

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, is unveiling a bold new brand positioning, marking its first brand campaign since it was founded in 2016.

As a campaign that encompasses connected TV, digital, social, print and OOH, 'Compromise Nothing' encapsulates Lucid’s answer to a legacy of unfortunate trade offs in auto, and especially in electric vehicles: long-range vs. performance, comfort vs. design, or spaciousness vs. agility. To fight these compromises, Lucid first launched the Lucid Air, which delivered on a set of promises no other car company has been able to make: unmatched range and efficiency, luscious materials and peerless design, and mind-bending performance and cavernous interior sedan space. From day one, Lucid pledged to redefine the category with cutting-edge technology and engineering, delivering not just the best EVs, but giving consumers the best damn car.

Lucid was built from the ground up around a game-changing battery and a distinctly Californian vision to defy convention and build a better future. 'Compromise Nothing' was designed to tell this story for the first time, helping showcase the energy, inspiration and attitude behind its award-winning Lucid Air while also offering a sneak peek at the upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV.

To showcase the power of defiance, 'Compromise Nothing' features Muhammad Ali, Nina Simone, and Neil Armstrong, each legendary in their pursuit of greatness, celebrating their shared commitment to pushing boundaries.

The brand positioning was developed by integrated independent agency Giant Spoon, ultimately leading Lucid to assign the agency as its lead for creative and strategic direction in the US, with extended global support.

“Compromise Nothing” launches on the heels of Lucid’s opening of customer orders for the Lucid Gravity on November 7th, 2024. The Lucid Gravity is designed to be the best SUV in the market with space for up to seven adults plus all their gear. Lucid Gravity offers up to 120 cubic feet of total usable cargo space, including the frunk (which includes an optional frunk seat that can accommodate two adults while the vehicle is parked).

Orders will initially be taken for the Grand Touring trim, offering more than 800 horsepower and a projected range surpassing 440 miles. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is scheduled to begin production in late 2024 and the Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025. Orders are currently open for customers in the US on Lucid's website.

"Lucid has defied what was thought to be possible, not just in the EV market but for the entire automotive industry. Innovation at this scale, with a world-changing mission, requires storytelling that is just as breakthrough," said Jonathan Haber, cofounder of Giant Spoon. "Developing 'Compromise Nothing' as a brand and creative platform allows us to tell the story of the people who made the impossible real, their customers' ideals and spirit, and the engineering and technology itself. We are excited to be on this journey together, leveraging the innovative and challenger mindset of Giant Spoon to help grow the brand of an essential company for the future of both sustainability and transportation."

“Compromise Nothing” will run across connected TV, digital, social, print and OOH in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix.