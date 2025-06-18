Religion of Sports, Ensemble, and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Inaugural Project Gets September Launch

[L to R] – Georgia Amoore and Sania Feagin from Fastest Six Weeks in Sports



Photo Credit: Bryant Robinson, Religion of Sports







Religion of Sports, Ensemble, and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment has announced that Fastest Six Weeks in Sports, the inaugural project from its recently launched 'Next is Now' women’s sports anthology slate, will premiere this September. The docuseries will chronicle the electrifying six-week window between the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and the start of the WNBA season – a period marked by dramatic transitions, career-defining moments, and unprecedented fan engagement. Set to stream free on The Roku Channel, YouTube, and other social media platforms, the new series represents a significant step towards addressing the gap in women’s sports media coverage.



Fastest Six Weeks in Sports will provide unprecedented access to top draft picks – including Georgia Amoore, Sania Feagin, and WNBA veteran Kelsey Plum – as they navigate this high-stakes period. Directed by Religion of Sports’s Emmy Award-Winning filmmaker, Lauren Fisher, the new docuseries will capture both the professional and personal journeys that define this transformative time in women’s basketball. The series arrives amid historic growth in women’s basketball. Last year’s NCAA Women’s Final attracted 18.7 million viewers – outpacing the men’s game for the first time – while the WNBA draft recorded its highest viewership since 2000.



“This six-week window represents everything that makes women’s sports so compelling – raw talent, authentic storytelling, and moments that transcend sport,” said Lauren Fisher, VP, creative director, Religion of Sports. “As we witness a historic shift in how women’s basketball is valued and consumed by audiences, Fastest Six Weeks in Sports captures that momentum at its most electric point. Alongside some incredible partners, we’re proud to spotlight these athletes during such a pivotal time in their careers.”



Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Lauren Fisher, Todd Barrish, and Jonathan Schaerf will executive produce and Chelsea Marotta is co-executive producer on behalf of Religion of Sports. Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment’s Laura Correnti and Ensemble’s Ian Schafer will serve as executive producers on the series. Fastest Six Weeks in Sports is made possible through an innovative financing model that places brand partners at the center of content creation. DoorDash and Uncrustables have also signed on as presenting sponsors, providing both funding and marketing support to maximize the project’s reach and impact.



"Women's sports have historically been hard to find and hard to buy. As a result, access and investment barriers have long stifled awareness of female athlete-focused stories and growth of the ecosystem at-large," said Laura Correnti, founder and CEO, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment. "The Fastest Six Weeks in Sports takes us inside one of the most intense periods of an elite female basketball player’s life that's never been told. I can't think of a better entry point to capture the hearts and minds of fans than to watch the process of this transition unfold through the perspectives of those living it."



In addition to the docuseries, Fastest Six Weeks in Sports will feature social media content created and distributed by Ensemble, co-founded by Issa Rae, leveraging a network of independent creators to amplify the project's reach across platforms. As part of the collaboration, the production captured exclusive footage from a WNBA Draft afterparty sponsored by DoorDash at Sei Less in New York City, offering viewers a truly unique glimpse into one of the most anticipated events in women’s basketball.



“One of the primary drivers of the explosive growth of Women’s Sports is that audiences, thanks to the access they get through social media, see themselves in and can better relate to the personal stories of these athletes,” said Ian Schafer, president of Ensemble. “By inviting popular creators and their highly-engaged communities into the series and its adjacent content, we provide an easy on-ramp for fans, and a natural integration opportunity for brands who can now engage audiences wherever they watch; from connected TV to their mobile devices.”



Fastest Six Weeks in Sports will be featured prominently in Roku’s Sports Channel, Roku’s dedicated FAST channel that features the company’s owned and licensed sports programming and Women’s Sports Zone, a one-stop destination for fans to browse, discover, and stream everything Women’s Sports.



Religion of Sports has already produced several acclaimed projects spotlighting beloved female athletes. Simone Biles Rising, a Netflix series which garnered Critics’ Choice Documentary and PGA Awards, follows Biles and her return to the Olympic stage after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. In the Arena: Serena Williams, the company’s ESPN series, provides the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring first hand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life.



For the latest on Fastest Six Weeks in Sports and the 'Next is Now' anthology slate, follow @NextIsNowSeries on Instagram.

