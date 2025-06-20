Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Partners with Chase and Alex Morgan

Chase is deepening its commitment to the women’s sports economy, not just with sponsorship dollars but with strategic brand alignment, talent partnerships, and ecosystem support. At the centre of that investment is Alex Morgan, who was officially unveiled as the latest face of Chase Champions on Wednesday, June 18th during a fireside conversation with JPMorgan Chase CMO Carla Hassan at the Deep Blue Women’s Sports Yacht Club in Cannes.



Alex has been intentional about using her platform to invest in the future of women’s sports. She became an investor in the San Diego Wave - a team she played for and helped build - and recently backed the seed round of Unrivaled, a three-on-three women’s basketball league. With the understanding that no athletic career is infinite, she’s looking at long-term investment opportunities that align with her values and vision.



That’s where Chase comes in. They’re providing financial advice and portfolio building, but they’re also opening doors to other areas of the business, including partnerships, strategic insights, and brand storytelling. It’s a broader, more collaborative relationship that supports Alex and her team as they think about what’s next.



"At JPMorganChase, we're intentional about our talent partnerships. We seek out genuine relationships, investing in the player and person alike," said Carla Hassan, CMO at JPMorganChase. "This partnership with Alex is no exception; she reflects our brand's tradition of excellence not only through her legacy as a player, but through her current position as an investor, business owner, and mentor to the next generation."



"When conversations began with JPMorganChase, the thrust of our discussion quickly centred on how to make this partnership more than just your typical endorsement," said Alex Morgan, American former professional soccer player. "Together, we're building a platform built on shared values and focused long-term impact, all through the lens of a mutual commitment to helping women rise."

