Lidl Ireland Honours Family Carers with Heartfelt Campaign

Dublin creative agency Folk VML has unveiled a new campaign in partnership with Lidl Ireland, launched to coincide with National Carers Week.

Titled, ‘We Care Back’, the campaign beautifully captures the relationship between a mother and daughter, recognising the vital contribution of family carers in Irish society grounded in the belief that no one should have to care alone.

Fiona Fagan, marketing director at Lidl Ireland, said, “At Lidl Ireland, our aim is to shine a light on the hundreds of thousands of daughters, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons and fathers who selflessly dedicate their lives to caring for their family. Many individuals currently in a caring role do not self-identify as a carer and attempt to deal with the harsh realities of this life alone.

In addition to raising awareness, we pledge to raise €1million to support the vital work of Family Carers Ireland who provide free support and services such as emergency care planning, counselling, emergency respite and respite provision, advocacy, peer support groups and information on rights and entitlements.”

​Karl Waters, chief creative officer at Folk VML, said, “With this campaign, we wanted to reflect the quiet strength and unseen dedication of family carers, whose everyday acts of love and sacrifice often go unnoticed. It was important to us that the campaign not only raised awareness but also offered a sense of solidarity to those who may feel alone in their caring role. Working with Lidl and Family Carers Ireland, we’re proud to support a campaign that not only tells these powerful stories but also contributes directly to real change.”