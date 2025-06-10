senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Lidl Ireland Honours Family Carers with Heartfelt Campaign

10/06/2025
138
Share
Created with Folk VML, ‘We Care Back’ beautifully captures the vital contribution of family carers in Irish society for National Carers Week

Dublin creative agency Folk VML has unveiled a new campaign in partnership with Lidl Ireland, launched to coincide with National Carers Week.

Titled, ‘We Care Back’, the campaign beautifully captures the relationship between a mother and daughter, recognising the vital contribution of family carers in Irish society grounded in the belief that no one should have to care alone.

Fiona Fagan, marketing director at Lidl Ireland, said, “At Lidl Ireland, our aim is to shine a light on the hundreds of thousands of daughters, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons and fathers who selflessly dedicate their lives to caring for their family. Many individuals currently in a caring role do not self-identify as a carer and attempt to deal with the harsh realities of this life alone.

In addition to raising awareness, we pledge to raise €1million to support the vital work of Family Carers Ireland who provide free support and services such as emergency care planning, counselling, emergency respite and respite provision, advocacy, peer support groups and information on rights and entitlements.”

Karl Waters, chief creative officer at Folk VML, said, “With this campaign, we wanted to reflect the quiet strength and unseen dedication of family carers, whose everyday acts of love and sacrifice often go unnoticed. It was important to us that the campaign not only raised awareness but also offered a sense of solidarity to those who may feel alone in their caring role. Working with Lidl and Family Carers Ireland, we’re proud to support a campaign that not only tells these powerful stories but also contributes directly to real change.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Folk VML
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Folk VML
We Care Back
Lidl
10/06/2025
The Good Baker
Brennans Bread
23/08/2024
We Won’t Stop
Irish Cancer Society
15/05/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1