senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Horse Racing Ireland Spot Is an Ode to Ireland’s Racing Roots

29/07/2025
14
Share
Folk VML campaign reconnects the public with the often-unseen presence of horse racing in everyday Irish life

Creative agency Folk VML has launched a new integrated campaign for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), built on a powerful new brand platform titled ‘Racing Runs in Us’. This campaign repositions horse racing not just as a sport, but as a deep-rooted expression of Irish culture, community and heritage.

The campaign, which went live on TV, radio, Out of Home and digital channels. It seeks to reconnect the public with the often-unseen presence of horse racing in everyday Irish life - through sound, shadow and story. With a striking AV that blends evocative visuals and authentic soundbites from voices within the sport, the work invites viewers to feel the sport’s pulse running through the country.

By showcasing the subtle but omnipresent role horse racing plays - from rural tracks to urban reflections - the campaign reinforces the idea that racing is something we may not always see, but we always feel. It is a cultural heartbeat that has quietly shaped Ireland for generations.

At its core, Racing Runs in Us is a rallying call for the nation to embrace horse racing as an intrinsic part of who we are - economically, socially, emotionally. Whether you’ve been to a racetrack or not, whether you live in Galway or inner-city Dublin, chances are you’re no more than two degrees away from someone in racing.

Aileen Goatley, head of marketing at Horse Racing Ireland, said, “Horse racing is often seen as something that exists on the periphery - but in truth, it’s in our towns, our traditions, our conversations, and our communities. With Racing Runs in Us, we wanted to capture the pride, passion and presence of the sport beyond race day. This is about recognising horse racing as something fundamentally Irish, woven into who we are. Folk VML understood this deeply, and helped us bring it to life in a way that feels both poetic and powerful.”

The campaign was developed by Folk VML, led by creative partner Karl Waters, and directed by Lorcan Hynes. It marks a strategic evolution for the brand - building on previous campaigns and expanding the lens to focus on racing’s broader cultural and societal contribution.

Karl Waters, chief creative officer at Folk VML, added, “We set out to create a campaign that doesn’t just show racing it feels like racing. Through a mix of ambient sound design, reflection-based visuals, and unscripted voices from the sport, we built a world where horse racing isn’t just seen, it’s felt. It’s all around us and it runs in us, as a country.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Folk VML
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Folk VML
Racing Runs in Us
Horse Racing Ireland
29/07/2025
Personal Current Account
Bank of Ireland
02/07/2025
We Care Back
Lidl
10/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1