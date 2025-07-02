senckađ
Bank of Ireland Speaks Gen Z Fluently with Bold Bungee Jump Campaign

02/07/2025
32
Share
Developed in collaboration with The Bank Collective by WPP, featuring Folk VML as creative lead and directed by D.A.D.D.Y., the campaign positions Bank of Ireland as a secure choice for your everyday banking needs

Bank of Ireland has unveiled a major new integrated marketing campaign. This latest work marks another significant step in its brand transformation and commercial marketing strategy, focussed on growing their customer base and strengthening brand relevance in a fiercely competitive market.

Developed in collaboration with The Bank Collective by WPP, featuring Folk VML as creative lead, the campaign positions Bank of Ireland as a simple, seamless, and secure choice for your everyday banking needs. With a strong focus on younger and new-to-Ireland segments, the campaign highlights key digital features such as card freeze, 24/7 fraud support, replacement card ordering, and forgotten PIN retrieval.

“We know that customers want a bank that works seamlessly with their lifestyle, offers helpful digital tools and will be there when they need us most” said Laura Lynch, chief marketing officer at Bank of Ireland. “Whether it’s freezing a lost or stolen card, getting instant fraud alerts, insights on your spending and trends and simply managing everything from their mobile – our current account delivers that peace of mind. This campaign is about showing that banking with Bank of Ireland is not just easy – it’s reassuring.”

Running across TV, radio, social, and digital platforms, the campaign will continue through to the end of 2025. It includes a targeted on-campus presence in September and October, and leverages a data-driven approach across social and search channels to reach and engage younger audiences.

“Gen z aren’t always the easiest audience to connect with, particularly when it comes to financial products,” said Karl Waters, chief creative officer at The Bank Collective. “In this attention economy, we need to be bold and take risks to stand out. The Personal Current Account from Bank of Ireland makes things easy - match that with this audience’s savviness, and we’ve got some chill customers, even when things go wrong.”

This campaign reflects Bank of Ireland’s sustained investment in brand relevance and customer acquisition, reinforcing its commitment to being a trusted and forward-thinking financial partner.

