Levi’s Iconic Launderette Ad Is Reimagined with Beyoncé in Global Campaign

03/10/2024
TBWA\Chiat\Day LA teams up with de la revolućion/PRETTYBIRD and director Melina Matsoukas to bring a modern twist to the classic spot

The Levi’s brand today announced a new campaign with global icon Beyoncé. Following the release of 'LEVII’S JEANS' — a beloved track from 'COWBOY CARTER', the critically acclaimed album exploring and redefining Americana — Beyoncé steps into the role of protagonist in 'REIIMAGINE', a campaign inspired by the legacy of the Levi’s brand and the forward-thinking vision of one of the most influential figures of modern culture, reaffirming the brand’s enduring place at the center of culture. 

Drawing inspiration from Beyoncé’s innovative approach to art, culture and storytelling, the campaign reimagines classic Levi’s® looks and films. In a series of chapters, the new campaign reinterprets several of the Levi’s brand’s most iconic advertisements, bringing them into the modern era through the transformative vision of celebrated filmmaker Melina Matsoukas. The first film — inspired by 'Launderette', the 1985 ad that famously reignited 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' on the Billboard charts — places Beyoncé centre stage and celebrates the Levi’s brand’s heritage as a canvas for self-expression, worn by changemakers and icons alike. 

“My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride,” said Beyoncé. “I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

“The Levi’s brand has and always will be the unofficial uniform for those moving forward in the pursuit of better. We believe a key part of that is continuously breaking and building the codes of culture,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand at Levi Strauss & Co. “In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”

The fully integrated campaign — which will include television, out-of-home, digital, social media, print, brand activations and exclusive products — kicked off with digital projections in key markets like San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Paris, London and Berlin, creating buzz and giving fans a sneak peek into the campaign to come. On September 30, high-impact out-of-home is launching around the world to inaugurate the Levi’s and Beyoncé campaign.

The first film was brought to life through the lens of Marcell Rév, an Emmy Award-winning cinematographer. Outside of the immersive visual world of the film, the Levi’s brand worked with photographer Mason Poole, who captured a collection of timeless campaign imagery, adding to the canon of incredible photography of icons in Levi’s® jeans, from Marlon Brando to Marilyn Monroe — and now Beyoncé. The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/PRETTYBIRD.

v2.25.1