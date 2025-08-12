Red Baron Serves Up Stuffed Crust With a Side of Surprising Confessions

Uniting us around our shared love of a satisfying cheese pull, Red Baron is further leaning into pizza’s shareability factor with a line-up of new spots that celebrate the launch of Stuffed Crust Pizza under the brand’s platform 'Sharing Leads to More Sharing.'

Pizza has always been a communal meal, bringing together family, friends, and pizza lovers from all walks of life. Now a cornerstone of the Red Baron brand, the latest iteration of the platform continues to centre the possibilities that come from sharing pizza: deeper connections, shared stories, secrets, and even surprising truths.

Prioritising a narrative-driven approach, the brand has distinguished itself from competitors by focusing not on the product alone, but on the unexpectedly warm moments of human connection that are enabled by the simple act of sharing pizza.

Keeping to the brand’s established humorous tone, the latest work leans on comedic surprise to capture the essence of what we can gain from sharing our authentic selves with our communities.

Capitalising on the 'Sharing Leads to More Sharing' platform’s achievement of highest recorded ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) for the brand as well as maintaining their 4-year reign as #1 selling U.S. frozen pizza, these new TV spots showcase groups of 'UFC-Based'

fighters and 'Ghost Hunters' who find themselves taking sharing to a new level once slices are in hand.

First up in the 'UFC-Based' spot ‘Octagon,’ a group of fighter-athletes are seen huddling around a post-fight pizza. What starts as a shared meal becomes an opportune moment to take off that tough exterior and get a little, well, poetic.

The TV rollout is strategically timed with peak subculture moments including aligning with primetime fights and an upcoming 'Ghost Hunters' spot airing around Halloween, ensuring high visibility for consumers.

Why these characters? Research shows that Red Baron customers over-index significantly in both UFC and Ghost Hunter fandoms, making these huge opportunities to relate with consumers.

Since making its debut last year, the 'Sharing Leads to More Sharing' brand platform has captured the humour and real talk that comes from the unexpected connections that can be made around Red Baron pizza. From too-cool hipsters to book clubbers, no one has

been able to resist sharing a little more authentically when bonding over a slice or two.

The catalyst for the brand's latest campaign 'Stuffed Crust' is even cheesier—two and a half feet cheesier to be exact. After listening carefully to their customer base, Red Baron is proudly introducing a new and improved Stuffed Crust Pizza that features a

classic circle style as well as a crispy crust filled with two and a half feet of premium mozzarella cheese.

Created in partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, the 'Stuffed Crust' campaign will launch its 'UFC-based' TV spots beginning August 11 and continue with 'Ghost Hunters' spots making their debut in October.

