The Cookie Crumbles in Martin Krejci’s Film for HP

In HP’s latest spot, produced by Ruffian and directed with wry precision by Merman's Martin Krejci, a simple homework moment spirals into full-blown cinematic fantasy. When a young girl attempts to solve a cookie-based maths problem, her imagination takes the wheel - and suddenly we’re knee-deep in a stylised crime caper that feels more Hollywood thriller than home assignment.



Crafted with the kind of comic finesse Martin is known for, the film unfolds in a brilliantly escalating sequence of misdirected blame, accidental confessions, and printer-fuelled conspiracies - all delivered in his special blend of heightened visuals and whip smart direction. Every moment is loaded, every action is a small delight, each instant teetering on the edge of mischief. And the printer? Blissfully unaware, the perfect silent accomplice.

Shot with the rhythm of a tightly-wound drama and the timing of a Swiss watch, the film pairs crisp visuals with a delightfully absurd script, showcasing Martin’s gift for turning the mundane into the memorable. HP’s latest proves you don’t need explosions to make an impact - just a well-placed chocolate chip.

The result is a snack-sized story with bite: a wry reminder that even the smallest things (like a missing cookie) can trigger the grandest dramas.



Martin is repped by Merman in the UK.

