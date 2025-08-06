senckađ
The Cookie Crumbles in Martin Krejci’s Film for HP

06/08/2025
12
Share
Simple moments spiral into full blown fantasy in spot from Ruffian and the Merman director

In HP’s latest spot, produced by Ruffian and directed with wry precision by Merman's Martin Krejci, a simple homework moment spirals into full-blown cinematic fantasy. When a young girl attempts to solve a cookie-based maths problem, her imagination takes the wheel - and suddenly we’re knee-deep in a stylised crime caper that feels more Hollywood thriller than home assignment.

Crafted with the kind of comic finesse Martin is known for, the film unfolds in a brilliantly escalating sequence of misdirected blame, accidental confessions, and printer-fuelled conspiracies - all delivered in his special blend of heightened visuals and whip smart direction. Every moment is loaded, every action is a small delight, each instant teetering on the edge of mischief. And the printer? Blissfully unaware, the perfect silent accomplice.

Shot with the rhythm of a tightly-wound drama and the timing of a Swiss watch, the film pairs crisp visuals with a delightfully absurd script, showcasing Martin’s gift for turning the mundane into the memorable. HP’s latest proves you don’t need explosions to make an impact - just a well-placed chocolate chip.

The result is a snack-sized story with bite: a wry reminder that even the smallest things (like a missing cookie) can trigger the grandest dramas.

Martin is repped by Merman in the UK.

