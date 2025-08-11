Ladbrokes Bets Big on Satisfaction with ‘That’s Ladisfaction’

Ladbrokes, a leading operator in British betting and gaming, has launched ‘That’s Ladisfaction’, a major new creative platform placing personal satisfaction at the heart of the brand.

'That’s Ladisfaction’ offers a fresh take on the personal experience of betting. In a market where bettors often feel like just another number, Ladbrokes is taking a tailored approach to deliver more meaningful and rewarding experiences across its betting and gaming propositions, coining the term ‘Ladisfaction’ - the ultimate feeling of satisfaction when bets, games and rewards are perfect for you.

This new campaign is the first by Atomic London since they were appointed as Ladbrokes’ lead creative agency in June.

Timed to coincide with the start of the football season, the campaign spans TV, BVOD, digital, paid social, radio, and a nationwide out-of-home push. At the heart of the campaign are two 40-second TV spots entitled ‘The Bet Builder’, ‘LadBucks Choices’, in addition to a third sport entitled ‘Play Safe’.

In ‘The Bet Builder’ we meet Josh, a fan creating his Bet Builder, a tool that allows you to bet on multiple outcomes withing a single event, in his own unique and personal way: consulting friends, analysing signs and taking his research to incredible heights.

In ‘LadBucks Choices’, Maggie finds her local supermarket car park suddenly full of the wonderful rewards she can choose with her LadBucks, virtual tokens earned through gameplay and promotions, winnings.

‘Play Safe’ takes a more exciting and impactful approach to the safer gambling message, reflecting Ladbrokes’ ongoing commitment to player wellbeing.

Directed by Mark Albiston through Merman, the films combine emotional storytelling with dry humour and a human touch. Atomic Supernova led the social and influencer strategy to support the campaign launch, with activations designed to tap into football culture and the joy of play, running across Meta, Snap, X and Reddit.

​Charlotte Emery, chief marketing officer at Entain UK, said, “Ladbrokes is a leading brand in the UK with incredible heritage and very passionate customers. We wanted our creative platform to put Ladbrokes back at the heart of British betting and gaming culture and showcase a brand that is relatable, funny and surprising. ‘Ladisfaction’ reflects this, and we are really excited about seeing it come to life over the coming months across football, racing and gaming.”

​Jon Goulding Atomic CEO commented, “We and the Ladbrokes team were united in a vision to create a campaign that was a million miles from the sea of sameness that engulfs the category and spoke of the unique personal experience Ladbrokes offers. A campaign that would live everywhere, build and evolve over time, and have the impact to return Ladbrokes to its rightful place as the country’s no. 1 betting and gaming brand.”

​Ewan Paterson, CCO at Atomic added, “Different to the category, true to what’s special about Ladbrokes, talking the language of the whole nation…That’s Ladisfaction.”