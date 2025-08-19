senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Lactose-Sensitive Kiwis Rediscover Dairy In Latest For Anchor

19/08/2025
From TBWA\NZ, the campaign brings food like creamy mac and cheese to those who have spent years avoiding it

Anchor and TBWA\NZ have launched a new campaign that speaks directly to the one in three Kiwis who experience lactose sensitivities, inviting them to rediscover the dairy they’ve been missing, thanks to Anchor Zero Lacto.

The campaign introduces ‘Anchor Dairy Reunions’, a series of AV and OOH featuring real New Zealanders reunited with their favourite dairy dishes -- from creamy mac and cheese to a long-lost milk moustache.

“Anchor Zero Lacto opens the door for people to enjoy dairy again -- so we focused on capturing that moment,” said Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\NZ. “We wanted to show the real joy of someone who’s avoided dairy for years finally being able to enjoy it again. It’s joyful, human, and most importantly, true.”

The campaign features five real New Zealanders brought to life across Online Video, OOH, radio and social, showing just how powerful and personal the return to dairy can be when the barriers are removed.

“This campaign reflects our belief that dairy should be for everyone,” said Renee Milkop-Kerr, innovation and marketing director at Fonterra Oceania.

“Anchor Zero Lacto contains all the goodness of dairy without the lactose -- and seeing the genuine reactions of people enjoying dairy again reminds us why it matters.”

The campaign continues the creative momentum between Fonterra Oceania and TBWA\NZ, whose recent work on the ‘Real Good’ platform redefined how Anchor shows up in culture -- with a modern, insight-led approach to brand storytelling.

v2.25.1