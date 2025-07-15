Travel Industry’s Biggest Missed Opportunity Is Not Catering To 'Destination Me'

Most travel brands are stuck in a game of mid-funnel warfare, and it’s getting crowded. Price. Points. Promotions.

All the while, travellers are seeking out and even going so far as to pay a premium for new experiences aligned to their passions, heavily influenced by those that have the greatest cultural relevance.

So, how do you rise out of the shallows? By creating opportunities for travellers to express themselves.

Give way to Destination Me - a shift in mindset that’s redefining why, where and how we travel. It’s no longer about ticking off landmarks or chasing Instagram clichés. Today, travel is a form of self-expression and passion-driven journeys. A way to unlock and show off different parts of our identity - our passions, our influences, our needs.

We’re no longer just travelling to see the world. We’re travelling to see more of ourselves. It’s showing up in three big ways:

• The passions we follow – From the FIFA Club World Cup and Coachella, to Pitbull's European tour, major cultural moments are becoming the new travel anchors.

• The content we consume – Shows like The White Lotus aren’t just entertainment. They’re inspiring actual travel decisions. Expedia saw a 300% spike in searches for its filming locations.

• The me-time we crave – With the wellness travel industry tipped to grow 16.6% annually, travellers are booking sleep, solitude, and soul-soothing as much as sightseeing.

Hotels, Airlines, Travel Organisations & Booking Sites all have an opportunity to create Cultural Power by defining and activating a role within these passions. According to Kantar, brands that have a high level of cultural relevance grow 6x more than brands with a low level.

This doesn’t just mean running sales promotions to coincide with Glastonbury; it means getting a deep understanding of how festivalgoers from around the world prepare for, come together at, and share everything they experience and finding an authentic way to add-value to their lives to be part of the moment.

You can build brand affinity by showing up and contributing to these cultural movements, with content, with credible partnerships, and by leaning into the rituals of the community. Because when you connect with people through their passions, you don’t just sell them a flight or a hotel. You become part of their story. A brand they remember. A brand they return to.

So the question is: Are you ready to stop selling destinations and start owning Destination Me?

