BaptistCare Appoints Re for Brand Overhaul Following Merger

Re, part of M+C Saatchi Consulting, has been selected by BaptistCare to develop and roll out its new national brand. This follows the March 2025 unification of BaptistCare (NSW, ACT, WA), Baptcare (VIC, TAS, SA), and Baptist Care SA into a single national provider of integrated care and services.

BaptistCare is a leading not-for-profit, now the third-largest integrated care and service provider in the country. It supports more than 38,000 customers across six states and territories, with a team of over 12,000 staff and 1,600 volunteers. Services span Residential Aged Care, Home Care, Retirement Living, Community Services, and Housing.

This brand project will help unify BaptistCare’s purpose, values and strengths through a compelling new narrative. It is not only a visual identity shift but also a catalyst for cultural alignment and transformation. The new brand must speak clearly to a range of audiences and service areas, reflecting BaptistCare’s mission while helping drive merger benefits such as talent attraction, customer experience uplift, workforce alignment, and enhanced national advocacy.

Following a competitive pitch, Re’s remit spans research, brand strategy, positioning, EVP, identity design, and launch. This includes developing a clear brand architecture, refreshed organisational values, a compelling narrative and tone of voice, and a full suite of brand assets to support a smooth national rollout.

Amanda Vivian, chief strategy and customer experience officer at BaptistCare, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Re on this pivotal brand identity project. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a unified brand that reflects who BaptistCare is today -- a national organisation committed to transforming lives and building strong, caring communities.

"Re showed a deep understanding of our mission and the complexities involved, and we’re looking forward to a collaborative process that honours our legacy and positions us for the future.”

Ben Harrison, managing director Re and M+C Saatchi Consulting said, “Being appointed to lead this work is a huge honour. BaptistCare’s ambition to unite culturally and stand apart in the sector is inspiring.

"We’re excited to bring strategic insight and design thinking to build a brand that will engage the entire organisation, and help BaptistCare do more good for the people it serves.”

