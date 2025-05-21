Kiwis Abroad Get A Slice of Home with Vogel’s ‘Toastcards’

DDB Aotearoa and Vogel’s have answered the prayers of homesick New Zealanders across the globe, with their new campaign: Vogel’s ‘Toastcards’. With a record number of Kiwis relocating abroad, the team uncovered one thing they’re missing: our bready national treasure, Vogel’s.

‘Toastcards’ is an innovative take on the classic postcard, designed to perfectly house a piece of Vogel’s Original Mixed Grain Very Thin inside it -- within the 10mm international depth limit for standard letters and postcards -- meaning Vogel’s slices can now be sent to Kiwis abroad through standard airmail.

Four ‘Toastcards’ featuring uniquely Kiwi imagery have been created by the DDB Aotearoa team, delivering real pieces of recent news from Aotearoa on the front and back; including Te Kuiti’s Running of the Sheep mishap, the ongoing Waiheke Sausage saga, the infamous gnome burglar from Hastings, and an update on the Hamilton undie thief.

“New Zealand is a special place -- nowhere else will you find a front-page news story about a man losing his swipey, or too much Chumbawumba -- the kind of stories you can only find here, like our favourite bread,” DDB’s creative director, Freddie Coltart said.

“With this campaign, we found the perfect solution that addressed two important factors: how to comfort the Kiwis who were desperately missing their crunchy slices of Vogel’s in the morning, and making a buzz about the Vogel’s Original Mixed Grain Very Thin favourite.”

Vogel’s brand manager, Karren Gonzaga, said the loaf was not just very thin, but very convenient.

“At just 7mm thick we can send Kiwis their favourite toast in the standard mail system, without having to go to the expense of sending a special package – pretty sure no one’s done that!” Karen said.

“We are stoked to deliver a slice of home all across the world, and Vogel’s Original Mixed Grain Very Thin is the perfect way to do it.”

Each piece of Vogel’s Original Mixed Grain Very Thin is sealed within its Toastcard, and in its initial run, was delivered to Kiwis within the greater London area.

