"It’s Nearly Impossible Not to Feel FOMO": The Best Things Kara Gouws Has Done In Cannes

Kara Gouws is a copywriter from DDB Aotearoa, often referred to as a robot because of her freakish unhuman-like love for doing her job. After winning gold in the Young Lions film competition at home, she is representing Aotearoa in Cannes.



The experience of Cannes is making me delusional. It’s amazing.​

For starters, when we arrived at the airport there was a fancy French man with my name on a sign (thanks Shaz). A major movie moment.

Then there’s the actual Cannes festival; unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s like Rhythm and Vines, but instead of everyone I went to school with, it’s all these people I’ve been stalking on LinkedIn. All the biggest brands are here, and they have faces you can talk to (which is a huge luxury coming from New Zealand). The activations are huge and beautifully constructed, and in five days there’s no way to get through them all. It’s nearly impossible not to feel FOMO.

First thing I sent to the group chat?

I can’t share that. But I can share the first thing I sent in a department wide email; a photo of me in the Palais Basement, next to the World’s Worst Library board (shout-out to Kim and Sarah). It’s amazing seeing some of the work from the office holding space next to the best work in the world.

The best thing I’ve done so far?

Creating and submitting the film entry for Young Lions. It was an amazing experience to share with legend Conal Wilson, and we’re proud of what we made. It feels very us. Which is the interesting thing about being so hands-on with the whole process, from concepting, to being talent, to producing. What a great challenge to learn from (we definitely learnt how to cope with wanting to kill each other at points).

Weirdest thing I’ve done?

Conal and I have been out for food with Rory [McKechnie], twice. And he was really nice… it was weird.

Top three things those back home should know about so far?

Conal and I still like each other.

I still haven’t eaten any food that has blown my mind yet. New Zealand food is good.

‘I love my job’ quotes are at an all-time high.

Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this experience in any way so far, this is more than a career highlight. I’ll remember this forever.