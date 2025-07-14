senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Julian Boulding Delivers Ultimate Cannes Review

14/07/2025
20
Share
After more than two decades of attending Cannes, the honest review by Julian Boulding, founder of thenetworkone, has become a must-read

thenetworkone has participated in Cannes every year since 2003. The team have seen the festival evolve, splinter, reshape and – in some years – reset completely. 2025 was one of those years.

Cannes happens fast. So rather than rushing out a recap, Julian Boulding reflected on what was seen and heard, and the deeper trends – what they might mean for everyone working in marketing and communications.

Read the real story behind Cannes 2025.

How platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok and Amazon now dominate global ad spend and what this means. How holdcos are struggling to keep up. Has short term thinking become the new black?

Julian’s review also offers more than a reflection of what happening now. It’s also hopeful about what’s rising in its place.

Away from the main stages, Julian explores how creativity and media are reuniting, how indie collaboration is leading the charge, and what the future of creativity could be.

Crucially, Julian also notes what is most valued.

Cannes is not just about tech, data and ROI. There is a real sense of people wanting to truly connect, in real life, with purpose.

To read the full review – including what happened inside the Palais, who really won, a detailed walk along the Croisette, and reflections on where this industry is heading (a brave new world?) click here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from thenetworkone
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from thenetworkone
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1