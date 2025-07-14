Julian Boulding Delivers Ultimate Cannes Review

thenetworkone has participated in Cannes every year since 2003. The team have seen the festival evolve, splinter, reshape and – in some years – reset completely. 2025 was one of those years.

Cannes happens fast. So rather than rushing out a recap, Julian Boulding reflected on what was seen and heard, and the deeper trends – what they might mean for everyone working in marketing and communications.

Read the real story behind Cannes 2025.

How platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok and Amazon now dominate global ad spend and what this means. How holdcos are struggling to keep up. Has short term thinking become the new black?

Julian’s review also offers more than a reflection of what happening now. It’s also hopeful about what’s rising in its place.

Away from the main stages, Julian explores how creativity and media are reuniting, how indie collaboration is leading the charge, and what the future of creativity could be.

Crucially, Julian also notes what is most valued.

Cannes is not just about tech, data and ROI. There is a real sense of people wanting to truly connect, in real life, with purpose.

To read the full review – including what happened inside the Palais, who really won, a detailed walk along the Croisette, and reflections on where this industry is heading (a brave new world?) click here.