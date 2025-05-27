Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: thenetworkone

Top left to right: Alfie Buisson, associate director and Maddie Pluck, account manager
Bottom left to right: Alice Carr, sales and marketing executive; Julian Boulding, founder and president and Anna Poloczek, database manager
We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.
thenetworkone is a business dedicated to helping brand owners and corporate businesses to find the best independent agencies for their individual needs. With a global footprint it helps independent agencies to find partners with complementary skill sets all around the world. For 2025, the team are back on the LBB & Friends Beach connecting with friends and clients from across the globe and holding their insightful INDIE FORUM sessions on Tuesday afternoon. Read on to find out more about their activity at the festival here...
Julian Boulding – founder and president
Alfie Buisson – associate director
Maddie Pluck – account manager
Alice Carr – sales and marketing executive
Anna Poloczek – database manager
“The secret of success is showing up” (Woody Allen)
Conversations:
The Indie Forum: 15.00 to 16.00 on Tuesday 17th June.
Gemma Greaves’ Amazing Nurture Lunch.
Le Caveau 30. Fantastic fresh fish for a fraction of the price you’ll pay on the Croisette.
A hat.