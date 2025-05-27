Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: thenetworkone

Top left to right: Alfie Buisson, associate director and Maddie Pluck, account manager

Bottom left to right: Alice Carr, sales and marketing executive; Julian Boulding, founder and president and Anna Poloczek, database manager

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.





thenetworkone is a business dedicated to helping brand owners and corporate businesses to find the best independent agencies for their individual needs. With a global footprint it helps independent agencies to find partners with complementary skill sets all around the world. For 2025, the team are back on the LBB & Friends Beach connecting with friends and clients from across the globe and holding their insightful INDIE FORUM sessions on Tuesday afternoon . Read on to find out more about their activity at the festival here...

Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

​Julian Boulding – founder and president

Alfie Buisson – associate director

Maddie Pluck – account manager

Alice Carr – sales and marketing executive

Anna Poloczek – database manager





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

“The secret of success is showing up” (Woody Allen)

Conversations:

The new, post-holdco relationship between creative and media (or better said, content and context)

The changing balance between short term and long term thinking, driven by large data sets and real-time analytics (AI)

Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

The Indie Forum: 15.00 to 16.00 on Tuesday 17th June.





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Gemma Greaves’ Amazing Nurture Lunch.





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

Le Caveau 30. Fantastic fresh fish for a fraction of the price you’ll pay on the Croisette.





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

A hat.

