Julia Price Baron Joins Elmwood as Creative Director of Writing

Veteran writer, producer and copywriter, Julia Price Baron is taking her story-telling talents to global brand design consultancy Elmwood, joining the agency as creative director of writing. She most recently worked at Food Network and Discovery+ as a freelance promotions writer/producer.



“Julia is a key hire for us and enables Elmwood to build out our brand storytelling capability with an exemplary writer whose skills extend across channels from screenwriting, production, copy, editing and more,” said Meg Beckum, executive creative director at Elmwood. “We are activating brands far beyond identity development and Julia brings the emotional power of rich storytelling and film that can move brands beyond marketing and advertising to deep consumer engagement and advocacy.”

At Elmwood Julia will join a growing team in its New York office where she will work closely with strategy, identifying tensions and pain points, to build story telling into the solution offering. She will report to Beckum.

“The opportunity to come in-house at Elmwood and be part of an agency that sees design from a story-telling perspective was very compelling,” said Baron. “Having worked with Meg in the past, I know that she empowers her creative team to really embrace their skill sets and I think bringing a narrative approach to design will let us create exciting new brand platforms and expressions for our clients.”

Baron has also worked as a freelance Senior Writer/Producer on Lifetime’s Integrated Marketing team and Supervising Writer for Spotify’s digital series, The Game Plan. Baron partnered with design firm Gretel as Lead Copywriter for TV network IFC’s award-winning rebrand, moving the brand away from a niche film network and to an inclusive movie destination.