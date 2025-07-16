Former House 337 ECD Jo Moore Launches Creative Studio

Jo Moore, former executive creative director at UK creative agency House 337, is joining forces with The Behavioural Architects to launch a new creative studio that uses behavioural science, fuelled by strategy and insight, to produce outstanding creative work that drives change.

London-based DO NOT BEHAVE will target client marketing and insight departments, especially those that want a different approach. Disruptor challenger brands who want to change existing behaviours are in the sights of the new team, alongside larger brands who want to try out projects with a different kind of agency offering.

In response to the current state of the industry, the name is inspired by behavioural science and aims to confront our status quo bias, creating disruption and change. The business is a 50/50 collaboration between Jo Moore, creative director of DO NOT BEHAVE, and The Behavioural Architects, while remaining a standalone business.

The business comprises four founders, Jo Moore, Sarah Davies, Sian Davies and Crawford Hollingworth, backed by a team of 16 behavioural strategists at The Behavioural Architects, plus a strong network of creative resources.

DO NOT BEHAVE has already worked with community organisation Pedal Power as their founding client to develop a new strategy and rebrand. This collaboration has led to a fundraising initiative being matched by Sport England, as well as the appointment of Paralympic cyclist Blaine Hunt as the brand’s ambassador.

Jo started her career with a decade at BBH followed by over 20 years at WCRS/Engine. Most recently, she creatively led House337 through its critical first two years, a leadership that resulted in the agency becoming one of Campaign's Top Ten creative agencies of 2024. Her work has been recognised across major awards, including Cannes Lions, Campaign BIG, Campaign Media, BTAA, Creative Circle, D&AD and the Effies. Moore won the Conquering Creativity Award in Campaign's 2024 Inspiring Women Awards.

Jo led the agency’s largest billing client, Santander, transforming its creative offering with the Bank of Ant and Dec and using Brian Cox of ‘Succession’ fame for the corporate side. Jo has also created standout work for KING games, Autistica, Women's Aid, and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Fourteen years ago, The Behavioural Architects was founded by Crawford Hollingworth, Sarah Davies and Sian Davies and has been pioneering the application of behavioural science within marketing ever since. They have won numerous awards for their work, and their long and diverse global client list includes Google, Diageo, Specsavers, KFC, Sainsbury’s, Haleon, Sport England and The Big Issue.

Jo says: "We want to embrace all the chaos in the industry at the moment as we believe it represents an opportunity to work differently with like-minded clients and deliver exciting and effective work.”

Sian says: “We have always loved the fact that behavioural insight and science fuels actionable, effective creative work. This is an amazing opportunity to work with Jo, one of the most talented creatives in the industry today. We are excited to fulfil our ambition of becoming a major player in the creative space.”

The DO NOT BEHAVE offices will be based in the Arts Building at Finsbury Park.

