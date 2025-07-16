Culted Relaunches Creative Studio as RAD STUDIO

Culted, the leading gen z media and entertainment platform has relaunched its creative strategy vertical: RAD STUDIO. Building on over four years of success producing white-label content and culture defining strategies for the biggest brands in fashion, the studio continues to specialise in culturally fluent storytelling, branded content, and social-first creative treatments, tailored for the next generation of consumers.

Powered by the insights of the Culted media platforms, which in peak months reach over 100 million people, with engagement rates double the industry standard, RAD STUDIO brings a deep understanding of youth culture transforming audience insights into actionable strategy, viral content, and community engagement. Previous work of note includes:

Developing the social strategy for Prada and growing their TikTok following to over 2 million

Cementing Jordan Brands’ streetwear creds ahead of the Paris Olympics

Reimagining ‘Black Dandyism’ through the lens of the Bentayga Atelier

Rob O’Shea, managing director of RAD STUDIO said, “The launch of RAD STUDIO builds on our existing business and growing network of talent across Europe and the US. We’re proud to be delivering market-leading insights to the most relevant brands in fashion and culture including the likes of Prada, Diesel, Jimmy Choo, Bentley, Nike, Spotify and many more.

Our agency is powered by the unique insights from Culted, allowing brands to access the key information that will help change how they’re perceived by young consumers, enabling them to play a more credible role in culture.”

Culted has rapidly established itself as a leader in youth-focused media, evolving in tandem with gen z and gen alpha through original branded content and creative innovation. Since launching its creative services in 2022, Culted has grown organically and profitably leading to annual turnover increases of up to 218%. Early work, like editorial-style video breakdowns on Balenciaga and Moncler, sparked industry buzz and attracted iconic clients while keeping the audience engaged with informative content.

Drawing from a global network of 5,000+ contributors and a bespoke focus team of tastemakers for each brief, RAD STUDIO is positioned to respond quickly and authentically to the fast evolving internet culture - where knowledge itself is a status symbol - reflected in the 71% of gen z who follow intellectually enriching creators.

Pavel Dler, founder of Culted said, “In 2019, Culted was founded in response to the demand from gen z for a platform that provided the latest news and happenings from youth culture in digestible formats. From growing our social-first platform to securing our first creative partnership with Moncler, we have established our brand as an authority in luxury culture for young consumers.

We’re excited to be expanding and formalising our ability to deliver exceptional creative work for brands, driven by our expert strategists, rapidly growing audience and high content engagement.”

RAD STUDIO will continue to operate independently while closely collaborating with Culted’s continuously growing platform to ensure every campaign is informed by real-time trends and audience behaviour. The studio’s core services include: