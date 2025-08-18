senckađ
Muffin Break Launches ‘Café Diem’ Brand Platform via jnr.

18/08/2025
The series of 15" spots feature a mechanic, teacher, and soccer coach, and OOH that urges, 'Seize the midday'

Muffin Break has launched a new brand platform, ‘Café Diem’, which encourages Australians to get more out of their café experience and their day.

The platform was developed by trans-Tasman, independent, creative agency, jnr., announced as Muffin Break’s creative agency of record in March, and media partners Avenue C.

The iconic coffee shop chain, first launched in Australia in 1989, has undergone a brand evolution and refresh, designed to appeal to new audiences. 'Café Diem' is a playful invitation to Australians to head in store, grab a coffee, a bite to eat, and seize the day.

Donna Oakley-Davies, general manager of customer and marketing, said, "We're absolutely thrilled to unveil our latest brand campaign for Muffin Break, a brand that holds a special place in the hearts (and stomachs!) of so many Australians."

"This new platform is a playful invitation for both our cherished loyal customers and new friends alike to rediscover the delightful world of Muffin Break. From our delicious Bacon and Egg Rolls that kickstart your morning to our satisfying Savoury Melts and Wraps perfect for lunch, and of course, our legendary muffins and award-winning coffee -- there’s a whole universe of deliciousness waiting!

"It's been a fantastic journey this year, really diving deep into what our customers adore about Muffin Break and bringing back that fun, engaging spirit with our brilliant partners at jnr. We're crossing our fingers (and toes!) that everyone loves it as much as we do!"

jnr.’s chief strategy officer and co-founder, Ryan O’Connell, said, “A lot of coffee shop experiences have become very transactional, soulless and functional. We want to bring some smiles and a little bit playful fun back into it. A coffee and something great to eat should set you up to take on the day. But we’re pretty honest in knowing it’s not going to change your life either! So we had some fun with that in this campaign.”

jnr. managing director and co-founder, John Marshall, added, “From the bold outdoor, to the smile-inducing short form films, we wanted to ensure the brand and the products were always the heroes. We’re really happy with how the campaign turned out, and we’re excited about the new direction of the brand and business.”

