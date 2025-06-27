senckađ
Ārepa Fights 3pm Brain Fade Via jnr.

27/06/2025
The extension of the ‘Sip Some Neuroscience’ campaign comes alongside Ārepa's new Brain Drink, Uplift

Now ranged nationwide across New Zealand supermarkets and off the back of their ‘Sip Some Neuroscience’ campaign last year, New Zealand food tech company Ārepa has launched a new above-the-line campaign via jnr. to announce their new Brain Drink - Uplift.

The campaign is all about helping Kiwis fight that afternoon 3pm brain fade with their new Hot Sparkling Ginger + Peach Uplift drink.

Ārepa co-founder Angus Brown says, “we think we have created something special here, Uplift is a perfect blend of clinically researched ingredients like Ginseng, B-vitamins and L-theanine paired with our take on a delicious low-sugar Ginger Beer. Perfect for that caffeine-free Uplift in the afternoon."

jnr. managing director and founder John Marshall, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Maniapoto says the new Uplift product is the perfect 'sip of Neuroscience'.

“It’s awesome to see the next iteration of our ‘Sip Some Neuroscience’ campaign out in market, this time packed with a peach and ginger punch. The idea was to own the afternoon, just like the product itself. From time specific digital outdoor, to social posts, to a 3pm countdown-clock billboard with JCDecaux in Ponsonby on Friday 27th June. All in the mission to help that 3pm brain fade.”

Amy Robinson, marketing and creative manager at Ārepa says, “It’s an exciting time with more innovation on the way. Our latest campaign highlights how our brain drinks solve everyday pain points, driven by insights into how they fit into our customer’s daily routines. Watch this space... there’s more to come.”

Credits
Add my Credit
